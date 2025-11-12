Responding to a breach: Incident readiness and recovery for Industrial Control Systems (ICS)

By Pritam Shah, Global Practice Head – OT Security and Data Security, Inspira Enterprise

The highly connected and always-on global ecosystem in which we live is driven by digital transformation and is constantly evolving. In such an environment, safeguarding our critical infrastructure and manufacturing shop floors is key. Smart factories, automated assembly lines, and the industrial internet of things (IIoT) are closing the gap between physical infrastructure and digital networks, introducing cybersecurity challenges. This means Industrial Control Systems (ICS), the backbone of critical infrastructure powering manufacturing, energy, and other sectors, have become a prime target for cyber criminals.

High Stakes of an ICS Breach

ICS Security, also called OT (Operational Technology) Security, protects SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems, PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers), and DCS (Distributed Control Systems). Any successful attack on an ICS environment can lead to severe consequences such as equipment damage, production shutdown, reputational damage, safety risks, loss in revenues, and attract penalties, all going beyond data theft. Threats faced by ICS environments predominantly include malware, ransomware, advanced persistent threats (APT), Denial of Service (DOS) attacks, supply chain attacks, and zero-day attacks. According to the 2024 SANS State of ICS/OT Cybersecurity Report, 46% of respondents indicated that IT compromises led to threats spreading into OT/IT networks. Securing the communication and data flow, halting any unauthorized access and availability of the critical infrastructure, is crucial. Implementing security measures such as isolating ICS from external networks, role-based access control, encryption of data, and patch management ensures long-term resilience. ICS environments can be complex, too, where several legacy systems were designed before cybersecurity was a priority. They lack built-in security features, unlike modern IT systems. IT/OT convergence can give rise to cybersecurity risks where vulnerabilities in one network have the potential to put the entire operation at stake.

Building Incident Readiness for ICS

With manufacturers experiencing frequent cybersecurity incidents, response readiness is taking priority, along with implementing preventive measures. Incident readiness is about preparing and putting together a plan and empowering teams before an attack occurs.

Asset inventory

A detailed asset inventory is the first step for incident readiness. This includes taking stock of all hardware and software components that constitute an OT environment, along with the operational and security context. Update the list of the organization’s systems and develop an OT taxonomy where the assets are organized and prioritized based on function, criticality of operations, and location, besides identifying vulnerabilities. The gathered information has to be recorded in a centralized repository. Reviews should be conducted to ensure the list of assets is current and accurate.

OT network segmentation and hardening

The OT networks have to be logically divided into smaller sections, where the organization’s devices, servers, and applications are isolated from the rest of the network. With this practice, potential breaches are contained, and the attack surface gets minimized, limiting lateral movement into the ICS networks by attackers. The impact of the compromised systems gets reduced too in the process. Strong access controls have to be enforced to restrict access to critical components. Remote access to the ICS network should be limited as well.

Prepare an incident response plan

Detailing the team members on the incident response team should be put in place. Their roles and responsibilities regarding what they need to do in the event of a breach must be clearly established. Deploy relevant solutions to monitor networks for suspicious activities. Incidents must be defined, and their scope and potential impact on operations and safety should be analyzed. The vital component of the plan includes containment, eradication, recovery, and restoration of operations.

Red Team exercises

These authorized red teams consist of cybersecurity professionals with permission to simulate a real-world adversarial attack on the organization’s ICS systems, processes, and people to test its security posture and incident response capabilities to recover from a breach. Read teams’ drills help to gain a realistic attacker’s perspective and to uncover the security gaps in time.

Effective recovery from ICS breaches

Despite adequate preparation, chances of a breach cannot be ruled out, and manufacturers have to deploy recovery strategies and restore operations while preventing repeat incidents.

Identify and eradicate breaches quickly

By monitoring both cyber and physical anomalies in an ICS environment, the damage can be contained. The response teams must isolate compromised systems while ensuring no critical processes are halted. The affected traces of the threat and related information have to be eradicated. Incident response playbook and predefined procedures should be deployed for rapid and effective responses. All compromised systems should be rebuilt with stricter access controls with security measures implemented. System patches and access control have to be temporarily implemented to mitigate immediate risks. Teams should document affected data and information.

Investigation and root cause analysis

Once the incident is contained, a detailed investigation process should be conducted to determine the root cause of how attackers gained access. The extent of the breach has to be assessed while gathering evidence for legal actions. Holding a ‘lesson learned’ meeting for reviewing the incident and identifying areas of improvement once the root causes are understood is highly beneficial. These lessons must ensure that playbooks and training materials are updated. All stakeholders, including customers and partners, have to be informed of the breach. Based on its nature, regulatory bodies need to be notified wherever necessary. Transparency builds trust and reduces misinformation during high-stress events.

With ICS environments continuing to further modernize and converge with the IT landscape, the expansion of the attack surface is certain. To effectively address this challenge and stay ahead, organizations must incorporate incident readiness and recovery into their security strategy to ensure resilience in the ICS environments.