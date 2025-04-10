Responsive launches TRACE Score setting a new standard for AI-generated content

Responsive has announced TRACE Score, an industry-first scoring system that evaluates Responsive AI-generated responses according to five key dimensions: Trustworthiness, Relevance, Accuracy, Completeness, and Explainability. By enabling organisations to instantly assess and refine AI-generated content, TRACE Score™ reduces risk, improves response quality, and accelerates revenue-generating workflows. Sales and proposal teams can confidently scale the use of generative AI without compromising content integrity.

“TRACE ScoreTM isn’t just a confidence metric; it sets a new standard for evaluating AI-generated answers,” said AJ Sunder, Chief Product Officer and Chief Information Officer at Responsive. “It empowers organisations to adopt AI with confidence, knowing that every recommendation from Responsive AI meets rigorous quality thresholds.”

TRACE ScoreTM: Setting a New Standard for Confidence in AI

As organisations increasingly rely on AI-generated content, they face mounting pressure to deliver accurate, high-quality responses at scale while meeting tight deadlines and compliance requirements. To meet these rising demands, Responsive is introducing the TRACE ScoreTM, which objectively assesses AI-generated responses within the Responsive Platform, enabling greater accuracy, trust, and compliance.

By evaluating responses across five key dimensions — Trustworthiness, Relevance, Accuracy, Completeness, and Explainability — and providing a numerical score (0-100) with insights into areas for improvement, the TRACE ScoreTM helps organisations scale AI-driven content with confidence. Sales and proposal teams mitigate risk and improve the quality of responses by understanding where there may be gaps or shortcomings from initial drafts and taking action accordingly. Guided by the TRACE ScoreTM, teams develop more accurate, complete, and compelling responses that win more business and align with buyer requirements — all while accelerating response times.

High TRACE scores indicate responses that are more reliable, while lower scores flag areas requiring further review. By providing transparency into the quality of AI-generated content, the TRACE ScoreTM empowers users to make informed decisions while minimising risks associated with inaccuracies or incomplete information. Gartner, Inc. recently predicted the advent of GenAI scoring systems, noting, “By 2026, a composite score for evaluating the machine intelligence of GenAI solutions will emerge and become a key differentiator for the comparative evaluation of AI offerings.”

Responsive AI Agents: Strategic Response Specialists Across the Pursuit Lifecycle

In addition to pioneering new benchmarks for AI quality with the launch of TRACE ScoreTM, the company recently introduced AI agents built for the demands of sales and proposal teams. Responsive AI agents execute complex response workflows while collaborating seamlessly with human teams, enabling them to work smarter, faster, and with greater accuracy.

“Responsive AI has been a game-changer for our proposal teams, transforming the way we respond to revenue-impacting requests like RFPs, security questionnaires, and even ad hoc questions, with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency,” said Roger Bedore, RFP Team Lead of Perceptyx. “Responsive agents act as true value multipliers — independently automating routine tasks, ensuring we’re always using the most compelling and accurate responses, and enabling our team to focus on more strategic, high-impact work. This efficiency boost has not only contributed to significant top-line growth for us but has also elevated our proposal team to a key function within our go-to-market strategy.”

Current agents include:

Document Shredding Agent scours complex documents to provide a high-level summary.

scours complex documents to provide a high-level summary. File Mapping Agent automatically ingests and organises complex documents to identify key sections, questions, and answers for easy management in the Responsive platform, accelerating time to response.

automatically ingests and organises complex documents to identify key sections, questions, and answers for easy management in the Responsive platform, accelerating time to response. Answering Agent creates tailored, comprehensive first draft responses in minutes and will always cite its sources.

“The business of responding is the business of winning, but it’s harder than ever as requests for information continue to multiply and companies struggle to harness siloed company information they can’t fully trust,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of Responsive. “Our AI agents help companies boost win rates and drive profitable growth by drawing from only the most current, compelling, and compliant customer-facing information — and mitigate risk by backing every output with a TRACE ScoreTM that evaluates the quality of answers and explains the reasoning and sources used to craft them.”

Responsive’s Unique Approach to AI-Powered SRM

AI has been foundational to Responsive’s platform since the company’s inception and is grounded in three design principles: human-centricity, privacy, and trust. Today, Responsive is setting the bar for responsible AI innovation in Strategic Response Management. As TRACE ScoreTM builds greater trust and confidence in AI outputs, agents supercharge productivity by automating complex response workflows and empowering proposal teams to focus on higher impact work. The company’s system of agents, together with Large Language Models (LLMs), deliver high-quality generative capabilities with domain-specific precision.

More than 2,000 customers are already leveraging powerful AI capabilities to perform multi-step, specialised tasks across the pursuit lifecycle. Responsive AI is enabling leading organisations to target the right opportunities and win more business: Microsoft saved $17M and drove $10.4B in revenue with Responsive AI; JAGGAER saw a 15X ROI in just three months; and Invicti has achieved an 83% win rate while responding 2.5X faster.