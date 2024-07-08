Express Computer

Retail giant Vishal Mega-Mart partners with Officenet; aims to enhance operational efficiency among its retail workforce

By Express Computer
In a move poised to redefine retail HR efficiency, leading fashion hypermarket chain Vishal Mega-Mart with over 650+ stores across India, has partnered with Officenet, a cloud-based HR solution provider. By leveraging the capabilities of AI and ML, this strategic collaboration goes beyond mere automation, offering advanced customisation and tailored solutions. It aims to unlock a 30% increase in operational efficiency and streamline employee experiences through data-driven insights, ensuring Vishal Mega-Mart stays at the forefront of retail innovation.

Officenet’s tailored HRMS framework for Vishal Mega-Mart, delivered through the cloud, addresses every aspect of an employee’s end-to-end journey within the organisation. Unlike generic HRMS solutions with one-size-fits-all approaches, Officenet’s platform addresses complex scenarios such as real-time floor headcount management across multiple locations and managing between 650 to 18,000 employees. This empowers Vishal Mega-Mart with the agility and data-driven insights needed to optimise performance. The platform further enhances security with geofencing technology, creating a virtual perimeter around designated floors and restricting functionality to authorised personnel within the area. Additionally, the system prioritises data integrity, adhering to the highest standards for facial recognition and data privacy.

The comprehensive platform overall centralises employee data, streamlines workforce management, facilitates targeted training programs, and also fosters engagement through feedback mechanisms. With real-time insights and robust analytics capabilities supported by the unique cascading Goals module, Vishal Mega-Mart gains the agility to make informed decisions, ensuring competitiveness in the dynamic retail landscape. Officenet Solutions empowers the retail chain to enhance engagement, boost productivity, and drive growth.

Speaking on the development,  Ms.  Sonali Chowdhry, CEO of Officenet, highlighted, “Vishal Mega Mart, spanning 650+ locations, epitomises a vibrant retail enterprise. In such a diverse environment, efficient HR management is crucial. Our collaboration signifies a commitment to enhancing Vishal Mega Mart’s HR landscape, empowering its workforce and elevating overall performance. Together, we envision maximising employee potential, driving success in the competitive retail industry.”

Commenting on the same Dhruva Kumar Dubey, CHRO at Vishal Mega-Mart said, “At Vishal Mega-Mart, we recognise that HR is no longer limited to payroll or leave management; it’s about fostering a culture of growth and alignment. As we strive to navigate the complexities of the retail landscape, we understand the pivotal role of HR in ensuring that our organisation remains agile and responsive. By embracing a holistic approach to HR management, we aim to empower our workforce and propel Vishal Mega-Mart to new heights of success.”

Officenet proudly serves over 250+ esteemed manufacturing giants, including Havells, JBM, Prince Pipes, Maruti Insurance and LG Electronics.  With the expansion of the onboarding  of  new clients & enhanced product features, the company has experienced an impressive 40% increase in revenue in the last fiscal year.

