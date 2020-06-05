Returning to the new normal: Tech Startups that are ensuring a safe comeback for patrons

As India begins to ease the restrictions of lockdown, it will be imperative that there are measures in place to ensure the safety and security of citizens going back to work and daily activities. Startups across India have come up with innovative new ideas to tackle challenges presented by Covid-19 such as how to ensure social distancing, rethink transport in city centres, and get people back to work. From factory workers, to city commuters, here are 4 startups using tech to help us to return to a new normal.



Park+ – Tech-powered Solution : To manage social distancing for malls

Park+, a leading smart parking solutions start-up launched by ex-Paytm VP Amit Lakhotia, has recently introduced tech-driven social distancing solutions for malls. The launch is in step with the country’s ‘Unlock’ phase – a sequential relaxation of the nationwide lockdown – which will witness the reopening of malls after a 2-month hiatus. The newly-launched solutions are aimed at preparing malls for a post-COVID-19 worldthat will call for cautiously planned and highly reliable safety and hygiene measures. The suite of services brought forth through the Park+ app will enable the mall personnel to check-in and check-out customers while tracking and recording their temperatures to manage footfalls and comply with government safety guidelines. Customers will be able to scan a unique QR code, using any standard QR code scanning app, and register before entering a store, enabling real-time updates of the number of customers in every store. With stores delineated as ‘red’ or ‘green’ based on customer count, customers will be able to book shopping slots and enjoy a safe shopping experience.

Staqu’s JARVIS – Video Analytics: To monitor the health of crowd

A Gurgaon-based startup, Staqu, recently announced an array of offerings to facilitate superior COVID-19 response. The brand is leveraging its proprietary video analytics platform JARVIS to roll out cutting-edge use-cases aimed at identifying, tracing, and curbing the spread of COVID-19 and similar contagion. Video analytics is the only way to monitor all the compliances and guidelines in new normal. The offerings include COVID-19 identification, Suspect Tracing, PPE monitoring, Security, Safety and Hygiene Analytics and People Analytics.

