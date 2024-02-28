Revolutionising social networking: Introducing Rili, the groundbreaking AI-powered platform for sharing and expanding your legacy

Today marks a significant milestone in the realm of social communication as Rili.ai officially launches its AI-powered app to redefine how individuals connect, interact, create, and communicate in the digital age. Thanks to voice cloning and lip-syncing, anyone can create their own digital twin (Rili) and interact with anyone, anytime, and anywhere.

Users can cultivate their digital twin, training it with content in over 100 languages to break down communication barriers and foster worldwide friendships. Whether you’re looking to expand your knowledge, gain insights and information from other individuals, or delve deeper into meaningful conversations with other users, Rili.ai is the app to do so effortlessly.

To train Rili, users can share knowledge and information through chat (written messages or voice audios) or by speaking into a microphone. Moreover, it is possible to integrate the digital print of anyone into Rili profiles with their existing accounts on platforms such as Twitch, X, and YouTube. Leveraging this integration, Rili.ai gathers personalised information from users’ public profiles on these platforms, ensuring a tailored experience based on their interests and preferences.

Features for Enhanced Social Engagement

The app offers various features designed to enhance users’ digital interactions. The explore feature allows users to effortlessly search for their favourite Rili users and discover others who share similar interests and preferences, fostering meaningful connections in a virtual community. With profile customization, users can tailor their Rili to reflect their unique personality and interests. The chat functionality allows users to initiate conversations with other “Rilis” and review their past chats, promoting seamless interaction and boosting engagement. Other features include creating favourite Rili lists, scoring conversations, adding likes to conversations or phrases, and sharing messages with anyone through different channels.

Through Rili, users have the unique ability to deeply connect with others, gaining valuable insights and understanding into their perspectives, experiences, and expertise. Rili.ai facilitates meaningful connections that transcend geographical boundaries and time constraints. With its advanced capabilities, Rili.ai offers an app for preserving digital heritage, allowing users to capture and preserve their memories, stories, and experiences for future generations.

“Rili is the new generation of social media platforms. Powered by AI and using the most relevant state-of-the-art technologies, its development will be a turning point for the history of communication. The creation of digital twins will give the opportunity to the society to expand their knowledge, connections and share of voice beyond boundaries”, highlighted Antonio Camacho, Rili Co-founder. “Rili’s mission is to fight against isolation, allowing people to connect with others you would not be able to reach”.

Join Rili’s white list

The Rili alpha version is already live for anyone interested in joining the community. You can sign up for the white list and will be notified once you have access to create your own Rili. The app is available for iOS and Android.