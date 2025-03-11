Revolutionizing Customer Experience with Agentic AI

In a world where customer expectations are soaring and businesses are racing to keep pace, Kapture CX is leading a transformative charge with its Agentic AI-powered customer experience platform. This isn’t just another step forward in CX—it’s a bold leap into the future. By harnessing the power of intelligent automation, real-time personalization, and seamless omnichannel connectivity, Kapture CX is redefining how brands engage with their customers, turning routine interactions into meaningful resolutions.

At the helm of this innovation is Vikas Garg, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, whose vision has propelled Kapture CX to the forefront of the industry. In this exclusive interview, Vikas unveils the journey behind the platform’s cutting-edge capabilities, offering a glimpse into how Agentic AI is poised to revolutionize customer support.

Some edited excerpts:

How are AI agents transforming customer experience by enhancing response times, personalization, and omnichannel support?

AI agents have completely transformed how brands engage with customers. The real power of Agentic AI lies in its ability to engineer outcomes, not just deliver responses.

Take response times—one of the biggest pain points in CX. No one enjoys waiting in a queue, whether it is on a call, chat, or stuck in an endless IVR loop. Traditionally, customers were bounced between agents, waiting for approvals and resolutions. Now, AI agents don’t just acknowledge issues—they resolve them instantly. Whether it’s a refund, an order update, or a claim approval, AI can process these requests in real time, dramatically cutting down wait times both before and during conversations.

Then there’s personalization. Static chatbot scripts are a thing of the past. Today’s AI agents don’t just recognize a customer’s words – they understand context, intent, and sentiment. That means a frustrated customer won’t just receive a templated, polite response. AI adapts its approach in real time, factoring in tone, purchase history, and past interactions to deliver the right response, in the right way.

And omnichannel support? That’s where AI truly shines. Customers expect a fluid experience across platforms—whether they start a conversation on WhatsApp, switch to live chat, or follow up over a call. AI ensures that context travels with them, eliminating repetition and frustration. At Kapture, we’ve built AI that seamlessly integrates across all touchpoints, so no matter where or how a customer reaches out, the experience feels effortless and connected.

How does Kapture CX differentiate itself from other AI-powered CX platforms, particularly in terms of agent empowerment and automation?

Most CX platforms stop at automation. Kapture CX doesn’t just automate tasks; we empower agents and AI to work together, ensuring that customers get resolutions, not just responses.

A lot of AI solutions out there focus on ‘chatbots that sound human’ – but we’ve always believed that CX needs more than just a good conversation. That’s why our Agentic AI doesn’t just talk—it takes action. If a customer requests a refund, our AI doesn’t just explain the policy—it processes the refund.

But the real game-changer is how we’ve built AI to support agents, not replace them. Our Agent Copilot AI pulls up customer history, suggests responses, and even pre-fills workflows, so agents can focus on what matters—solving real problems. And because we believe in AI that understands industries, not just generic conversations, we’ve developed verticalized AI agents that specialize in BFSI, retail, travel, consumer durables, digital natives, and energy—each trained on industry-specific processes.

The result? Brands don’t have to spend months fine-tuning AI to fit their needs – they can just plug & play.

What are the biggest challenges businesses face when implementing AI agents in customer experience, and how can they be overcome?

AI is easy to talk about but hard to get right. The biggest challenge we see? Striking the right balance between automation and human oversight.

Some companies go all-in on AI too soon, only to realize customers still need a human touch for complex issues. Others move too cautiously and miss out on efficiency gains.

The solution? A phased approach.

We always recommend starting with self-service applications. Kapture’s vertical chat & voice bots come pre-trained on industry-specific, niche problems, terms & resolutions.

It’s a quick step to customize bots to a particular client, and one can deflect up to 80% of queries, providing much-needed speed & efficiency to CX operations.

Another major challenge is making sure AI aligns with business policies and compliance. That’s where a lot of generic AI solutions fail—they don’t understand industry regulations or company policies. We’ve tackled this by building industry-specific AI guardrails so businesses can trust AI to make decisions, not just suggestions.

And then there’s the people problem. Employees often fear that AI is coming for their jobs, when in reality, it’s making their jobs better. The way to overcome this is through upskilling, not downsizing. We’re seeing new roles emerge—AI Managers, Prompt Engineers, CX Data Analysts—all focused on enhancing AI-human collaboration. The companies that embrace this shift will be the ones who get the most out of AI.

What are the top AI agent trends in 2025?

2025 is shaping up to be the year AI shifts from assisting to managing CX.

Here’s what we’re seeing:

First, Agentic AI is going mainstream. Until now, AI was mostly cannon fodder — a first line of defense against high volumes of customer queries. That’s changing. AI is now handling end-to-end workflows, from processing refunds to approving warranty claims, without needing human intervention.

Second, AI is getting verticalized. Businesses are realizing that a one-size-fits-all chatbot doesn’t cut it. AI needs to understand industry-specific workflows—whether that’s fraud detection in BFSI, refund approvals in retail, or outage resolution in energy.

At Kapture, we’ve always espoused this principle, building AI agents trained for specific industries, so they don’t just respond generically—they solve problems the way a trained human would.

Third, AI is going beyond text-based interactions. The next leap? Multimodal AI—where AI can seamlessly switch between voice, text, and visual inputs, creating a truly connected experience.

And finally, AI is evolving CX roles & teams. We’re seeing a shift where AI isn’t replacing support teams—it’s evolving them. Brands are investing in AI governance roles, from AI workflow analysts to CX data scientists, to make AI smarter and more effective over time.

Additionally, we’re seeing significant involvement from product teams in CX – understanding customer pain points to design user-friendly products so CX can begin from the first interaction.

AI evolution: From basic chatbots to autonomous agents—how has Kapture CX adapted to this shift, and what role do you see AI playing in the future of CX?

The journey from basic chatbots to Agentic AI has been nothing short of transformative. When AI first entered CX, it was all about automating FAQs and simple interactions. Then came Generative AI, which made conversations feel more human. But the real shift happened when we asked ourselves: why stop at conversations?

That’s how we arrived at Agentic AI. Instead of just assisting customers, AI should be able to resolve their issues. If a flight is canceled, AI shouldn’t just apologize—it should rebook the customer on the next best flight. If a warranty claim is filed, AI should validate the purchase, approve the claim, and trigger a replacement shipment.

At Kapture, we’ve built AI that goes beyond talking—it acts. We’re embedding AI across self-service, agent assistance, and post-interaction workflows, ensuring that AI isn’t just a tool—it’s an active agent in customer resolutions.

Looking ahead, I see AI playing an even deeper role in CX. In the next few years, we’ll see AI moving gradually toward proactive problem-solving, acting as early warning systems. AI won’t just wait for customers to report issues—it will anticipate needs, predict problems, and resolve them before customers even realize there’s an issue.

But one thing is clear: AI isn’t here to replace humans—it’s here to work alongside them. The best CX experiences will always be a blend of AI’s efficiency and human empathy. And that’s exactly where Kapture CX is headed.