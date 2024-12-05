RingCentral fuels growth and innovation in India with new Bangalore office

RingCentral announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art office in Bangalore. This investment underscores RingCentral’s commitment to India as a pivotal center for innovation, facilitating business collaboration and reinforcing the company’s rapid growth trajectory in the region. The new office unveiling follows RingCentral recently obtaining approval of a PAN-India license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), authorising service delivery across all 22 telecom circles in the country.

“India is a critical market for RingCentral, and our opening of this new office is a testament to our strong belief in the incredible talent and innovation that thrives in India,” said Kira Makagon, Chief Innovation Officer & CMO at RingCentral. “This expansion not only strengthens our presence in a key strategic region, but also fuels our mission to drive groundbreaking innovative solutions in global business communications.”

Located in a prime location next to the Swami Vivekanand Road metro station, with convenient access to Indiranagar’s vibrant social scene, restaurants, and shopping, the new facility is designed to accommodate 700+ employees. With numerous collaboration spaces, wellness rooms, and an in-house cafeteria, the office provides a world-class work environment focused on employee engagement and well-being.

“Our local presence, combined with our AI-driven cloud communications and contact center solutions, positions us to be a true partner for Indian businesses seeking to elevate their internal employee collaboration and drive superior customer experiences,” said Sathesh Murthy, MD & Engineering Head, RingCentral. “We are incredibly excited to expand our presence in Bangalore and contribute to the growth of the local tech community.”

RingCentral’s investment in India extends beyond infrastructure. The company is actively expanding its R&D efforts in areas such as AI, Business Collaboration, Contact Center solutions, and next-generation communication technologies catering to global customer needs, further solidifying its commitment to the Indian market. The company is also scaling its customer support, service engineering, and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams to ensure exceptional service for its growing customer base in the region.