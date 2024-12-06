The game-changer: UPI 3.0 and its role in India’s digital payments revolution

By Karthik RK, Vice President – Retail Banking Solutions, Mindgate Solutions Pvt Ltd

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been a game-changer in India’s digital payments landscape, enabling real-time transactions seamlessly. UPI 3.0 brings new features and capabilities, setting the stage for a more dynamic, secure, and inclusive payment ecosystem. Let’s explore these groundbreaking advancements and how they will impact banks and consumers alike.

Transformative Features of UPI 3.0

UPI Circle

This feature allows primary account holders to delegate a secondary user to make UPI transactions from their account. This feature is particularly beneficial for dependents or individuals without their own bank accounts thus helping in financial inclusion.

Embedded Payments for Smart Devices

This initiative is to enable UPI payments through smart devices including wearables, vehicles, and other IoT-enabled devices. This eliminates the dependency on single device to make UPI payments in a secure manner, providing a seamless experience to the users.

Contextual and Personalised Payments

A feature to personalise user experiences with tailored incentives like cashbacks, discounts, and flexible EMI options during transactions. By connecting with issuing and acquiring banks, this feature enhances user satisfaction while empowering merchants to offer personalised checkout experiences for their customers.

Credit Line on UPI

A short-term pre-sanctioned credit facility allowing users to access loans directly from their UPI apps. This innovative feature enhances financial flexibility and provides banks with new avenues to increase transaction volumes and generate revenue streams.

Next-Generation Security

An introduction of biometric and facial recognition, real-time fraud detection, and silent mobile verification (SMV). These measures strengthen user trust by mitigating cyber risks and ensuring a safer payment experience.

Cross-Border Interoperability

A seamless international payment by integrating with global payment systems. Users can now send and receive funds globally or make payments abroad using their preferred UPI apps, simplifying cross-border transactions.

Impact on the Banking Ecosystem

These new features are expected to redefine the banking and payments ecosystem by driving innovation, inclusivity, and efficiency. Here’s how:

Global Opportunities: Cross-border interoperability allows banks to expand their service offerings to the Indian diaspora and international markets, strengthening their global presence.

Operational Excellence: Enhanced security and streamlined processes reduce risks and improve transaction efficiency, ensuring smoother operations for financial institutions.

New Revenue Channels: Features like credit line integration and personalised payment offers enable banks to attract diverse customer segments while unlocking additional revenue streams.

How Banks Can Prepare for this new wave of UPI 3.0

To fully capitalise on UPI 3.0’s transformative potential, banks must proactively adapt to its demands.

Modernise Infrastructure

Banks should upgrade their payment systems and operational processes to accommodate UPI 3.0’s advanced features. This will help in truly leverage the power of UPI 3.0.

Foster Fintech Collaborations

Partnering with fintech firms can help banks co-develop innovative solutions, from personalised financial advice to integrated payment tools. These collaborations can also streamline the rollout of UPI 3.0’s advanced features.

Run Awareness Campaigns

Educating customers about UPI 3.0’s advantages through social media, email campaigns, and in-branch promotions will drive adoption and usage. Tailored messaging can highlight how the platform enhances convenience and security.

The Road Ahead

UPI 3.0 isn’t just a technological upgrade; it’s a vision of the future, one where digital payments integrate seamlessly into daily life, offering unparalleled convenience and security. One of the next wave of increased adoption of UPI would come from increasing the user base from the current ~350 Mn users to cover the incremental bankable population of ~900 Mn. With the right strategies, banks can harness the power of UPI 3.0 to redefine their services and ensure their customers are ready for the next wave of digital innovation.