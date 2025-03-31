RIR Power electronics to launch India’s first SiC semiconductor production in Odisha

RIR Power Electronics is on track to establish India’s First Silicon Carbide (SiC) Semiconductor production facility in Odisha, with the production of Epitaxy Wafer as part of phase 1 production expected to commence by December 2025. This strategic investment of ₹618 Crores to produce high power SiC devices marks a landmark achievement in advancing India’s semiconductor industry and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities under the Make in India Initiative to produce high power Mosfets and Diodes from 3.3KV to 20KV.

“We are proud to align with Odisha’s vision of fostering semiconductor manufacturing and innovation. With the support of the Odisha government, we are on track to begin production of Epitaxy Wafer by the end of this year and do the Packaging and SiC Fab in subsequent years.” said Mr. Harshad Mehta, Founder & Promoter, RIR Power Electronics Limited. “This initiative not only propels our company forward but also reinforces India’s semiconductor supply chain.”

The next generation SiC semiconductor facility will focus on manufacturing critical components for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, power electronics and industrial automation applications. The superior technology of SiC semiconductors provides durability alongside high efficiency to transform power applications, which results in enhanced energy efficiency and operational performance throughout various industries.

Supported by dedicated government backing and RIR’s expertise in power electronic solutions, this advanced facility will serve as a key hub for India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem. Its implementation will generate employment opportunities, foster local industry collaborations and contribute to regional economic growth, positioning India as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing.