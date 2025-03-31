Nokia launches Nokia DAC Marketplace to empower industrial enterprises to harness digital transformation

Nokia announced the DAC Marketplace, where customers and partners can find trusted, ready-to-deploy industrial enterprise solutions, including Nokia and third-party devices, applications, and services. Nokia also announced that solutions from seven new merchants, including Accton Technology Corporation, Aprecomm, EPS, Etra Telecom, Exloc, and Ruggear, are available in the marketplace.

Nokia DAC Marketplace makes it easy for customers and partners to find and purchase Industry 4.0 solutions that integrate into the Nokia Edge Compute and AI platform for industries. The marketplace automatically adjusts offerings based on the delivery country, ensuring compliance with local legislation. It also provides partners with a simplified process for integrating and offering complementary products as part of Nokia deals, strengthening the industrial ecosystem. Additionally, the DAC Marketplace provides opportunities for merchants to increase visibility with Nokia’s extensive customer and partner base through a quick and easy ordering process.

“Nokia is committed to fostering an open and collaborative ecosystem that empowers industrial enterprises to harness the full potential of digital transformation,” said Stephan Litjens, Vice President Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, at Nokia Cloud Networks and Services. “We are now giving customers an easy way to access Nokia and third-party solutions that expand industrial enterprises digitalisation efforts and implementation of Industry 4.0 use case deployments.”

“We are thrilled that Nokia selected Aprecomm to be part of the Nokia DAC Marketplace and complement Nokia’s own portfolio, giving customers and partners easy access to solutions that help simplify and accelerate industrial digitalisation. By offering access to advanced network analytics, quality of experience monitoring, and automated self-healing tools, Aprecomm enables enterprises to manage their Wi-Fi networks better, adding an important service layer to Nokia DAC Wi-Fi to achieve high reliability, optimise connected device performance and minimise downtime. When combined with MX Boost, it allows users to leverage reliable Wi-Fi and private wireless simultaneously, ensuring maximum network performance across connectivity technologies and applications,” said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm.

“Nokia DAC Marketplace is a game-changer for industrial enterprises looking for reliable and rugged communication solutions. At RugGear, we are proud to offer our durable devices through this platform, enabling businesses to enhance connectivity in even the most demanding environments. With Nokia’s trusted infrastructure and our mission to deliver robust communication tools, we are empowering industries to accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Maverick Chen, CEO at RugGear.