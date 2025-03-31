Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Nokia launches Nokia DAC Marketplace to empower industrial enterprises to harness digital transformation

Nokia launches Nokia DAC Marketplace to empower industrial enterprises to harness digital transformation

News
By Express Computer
Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm
0 9

Nokia announced the DAC Marketplace, where customers and partners can find trusted, ready-to-deploy industrial enterprise solutions, including Nokia and third-party devices, applications, and services. Nokia also announced that solutions from seven new merchants, including Accton Technology Corporation, Aprecomm, EPS, Etra Telecom, Exloc, and Ruggear, are available in the marketplace.

Nokia DAC Marketplace makes it easy for customers and partners to find and purchase Industry 4.0 solutions that integrate into the Nokia Edge Compute and AI platform for industries. The marketplace automatically adjusts offerings based on the delivery country, ensuring compliance with local legislation. It also provides partners with a simplified process for integrating and offering complementary products as part of Nokia deals, strengthening the industrial ecosystem. Additionally, the DAC Marketplace provides opportunities for merchants to increase visibility with Nokia’s extensive customer and partner base through a quick and easy ordering process.

“Nokia is committed to fostering an open and collaborative ecosystem that empowers industrial enterprises to harness the full potential of digital transformation,” said Stephan Litjens, Vice President Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, at Nokia Cloud Networks and Services. “We are now giving customers an easy way to access Nokia and third-party solutions that expand industrial enterprises digitalisation efforts and implementation of Industry 4.0 use case deployments.”

“We are thrilled that Nokia selected Aprecomm to be part of the Nokia DAC Marketplace and complement Nokia’s own portfolio, giving customers and partners easy access to solutions that help simplify and accelerate industrial digitalisation. By offering access to advanced network analytics, quality of experience monitoring, and automated self-healing tools, Aprecomm enables enterprises to manage their Wi-Fi networks better, adding an important service layer to Nokia DAC Wi-Fi to achieve high reliability, optimise connected device performance and minimise downtime. When combined with MX Boost, it allows users to leverage reliable Wi-Fi and private wireless simultaneously, ensuring maximum network performance across connectivity technologies and applications,” said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm.

“Nokia DAC Marketplace is a game-changer for industrial enterprises looking for reliable and rugged communication solutions. At RugGear, we are proud to offer our durable devices through this platform, enabling businesses to enhance connectivity in even the most demanding environments. With Nokia’s trusted infrastructure and our mission to deliver robust communication tools, we are empowering industries to accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Maverick Chen, CEO at RugGear.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image