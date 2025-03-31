Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  LTIMindtree announces strategic partnership with google cloud to drive business transformation with agentic AI

LTIMindtree announces strategic partnership with google cloud to drive business transformation with agentic AI

News
By Express Computer
0 9

LTIMindtree announced the expansion of its global strategic partnership with Google Cloud. As a part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage offerings powered by Google Cloud technology using Agentic AI to boost business growth and redefine cloud landscape for clients worldwide. Using Gemini models, along with other innovative Google Cloud technologies, LTIMindtree will collaboratively develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption.

Through this collaboration, LTIMindtree aims to build a green corridor for solution development, with market development initiatives, go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and comprehensive training for its workforce. This collaboration will also enable LTIMindtree to design cutting-edge proof of concepts, and pilots tailored to specific customer use cases. Additionally, the alliance will enable LTIMindtree to deliver market-leading solutions that help enterprises maximise the ROI from their cloud investments while modernising their infrastructure and data stack.

Under this strategic collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud’s advanced AI platforms like Vertex AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Media and Entertainment, Retail and CPG industries. It will accelerate the adoption of emerging AI-driven technologies and create unique value propositions for clients as they receive early access to the new offerings. The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, LTIMindtree will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market.

Nachiket Deshpande, President – Global AI Services, Strategic Deals, Partnerships and Whole Time Director, LTIMindtree said, “Our partnership with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in our journey towards innovation and growth. By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and drive transformative change in the cloud ecosystem.”

“Generative AI has the power to increase business efficiencies and transform how organisations operate,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Organisation, Google Cloud. “With LTIMindtree’s expertise and Google Cloud’s leading AI technology, customers can deploy powerful solutions that solve industry challenges and significantly improve business performance.”

LTIMindtree will set up a dedicated team of talented professionals with deep expertise across a broad range of Google Cloud technologies and services to support this alliance effort. The long-term objective of the partnership is to ensure seamless implementation of Google Cloud products and solutions for customers and help them drive consistent value and growth out of it.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image