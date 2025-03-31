Revolutionising online learning: The impact of AI-powered personalisation

By Shrinidhi RS, Co-Founder & CEO, CherriLearn

The rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education is transforming traditional learning systems, particularly through personalised learning models. By leveraging AI algorithms, educators can now create custom learning paths that adapt to individual student needs, enhancing engagement and improving learning outcomes.

The Growing Demand for Personalised Learning

The demand for personalised learning has surged in recent years, fueled by the increasing availability of digital tools and platforms. Traditional, one-size-fits-all teaching methods often fall short in addressing the diverse learning needs of students. AI addresses this gap by offering tailored educational experiences, where each student’s progress, preferences, and learning style are continuously analysed to adjust course materials in real-time.

Recent studies indicate that AI in education is expected to grow significantly, with the global AI in education market projected to reach $20.78 billion by 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.29% between 2022 and 2027. This surge is driven by the growing adoption of AI-powered platforms that can automate administrative tasks and provide real-time feedback to both students and educators (Business Research Insights, 2023).

How AI Enhances Personalisation

AI-powered systems employ machine learning algorithms to analyse vast amounts of data from students’ interactions, assessments, and even behavioral patterns. This allows for the creation of personalised learning paths that adjust to each learner’s pace and style. For example, platforms like Coursera and edX use AI to offer course recommendations based on user behavior, ensuring that students are continuously challenged but not overwhelmed.

Moreover, adaptive learning systems, powered by AI, create dynamic learning environments where content evolves based on individual performance. For instance, if a student struggles with a particular concept, the AI system can suggest additional resources, practice exercises, or adjust the lesson structure to reinforce learning. This personalised feedback loop helps students master concepts more effectively than traditional methods, improving retention and comprehension rates by as much as 35% (HolonIQ, 2023).

Improved Engagement and Learning Outcomes

One of the most significant benefits of AI-powered personalisation is the enhanced student engagement it fosters. Studies show that students are more likely to stay engaged when the learning content resonates with their personal interests and abilities. Personalised learning systems enable students to set their own learning goals, which are continuously monitored and adjusted by AI to optimise progress.

A 2023 study from Education and Information Technologies found that AI-driven personalised learning not only improves engagement but also enhances student performance across various academic metrics. The research highlights that students using personalised AI tools experienced a 20% improvement in grades and a 30% reduction in dropout rates, showcasing the effectiveness of AI in promoting academic success (Springer, 2023).

Bridging Educational Gaps

AI-driven personalisation also plays a critical role in bridging educational gaps, particularly for disadvantaged learners. By identifying and addressing learning disparities early, AI ensures that students receive targeted interventions tailored to their specific needs.

This personalised support is especially beneficial in large classrooms, where it can be challenging for educators to cater to every student’s individual needs. AI systems can track students’ progress continuously and send alerts when intervention is necessary, ensuring that no student falls behind. Additionally, AI can enhance inclusivity by offering personalised learning materials for students with disabilities, adapting content based on accessibility needs (Wiley, 2023).

AI’s Role in Higher Education

In higher education, AI-powered tools are revolutionising how universities deliver online courses. Learning management systems (LMS) such as Moodle and Blackboard are integrating AI to provide tailored learning experiences, enabling instructors to offer individualised feedback, monitor progress, and facilitate peer collaboration. This has proven particularly valuable in distance learning environments, where students may feel isolated from peers and instructors.

Moreover, AI-powered chatbots and virtual teaching assistants are becoming standard in online courses, helping students navigate course materials, answer questions, and provide timely feedback. A 2023 report found that 75% of university students who interacted with AI chatbots rated their experience as positive, citing the responsiveness and personalised support they received (Education Technology Insights, 2023).

The Future of AI in Online Learning

As AI technologies continue to evolve, their role in online learning will become even more pronounced. Future advancements may include more sophisticated adaptive learning systems, capable of predicting learning outcomes and offering predictive analytics to optimise student performance further. Additionally, AI’s ability to handle massive datasets will enable more detailed insights into student behaviors, enabling educators to refine teaching strategies and improve course effectiveness continuously.

While AI-powered personalisation offers numerous benefits, it is essential to address potential challenges, such as data privacy and the risk of over-reliance on technology. Striking a balance between human oversight and AI automation will be key to ensuring that AI-enhanced learning remains a tool for empowerment rather than a replacement for traditional teaching methods.

Conclusion

AI-powered personalisation is undoubtedly transforming online education, offering a more tailored, efficient, and engaging learning experience. With the global market for AI in education rapidly expanding, it is clear that AI will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of learning. By embracing these technologies, educators and institutions can ensure that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.