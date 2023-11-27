Riskonnect Partners with Protiviti in India to help companies transform Risk Management

Riskonnect gas announced a new partnership with Protiviti Member firm for India. The partnership expands Riskonnect’s global reach by helping companies in India bring all aspects of risk under one roof through integrated risk management technology.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a global business consulting firm like Protiviti that allows us to expand our footprint in this region of the world. Protiviti’s deep expertise is complementary to Riskonnect’s advanced technology. Together we’ll equip more corporations across India with the insights and tools they need to make decisions about risk and create value confidently,” said Prince Lal, Vice President of partners and alliances at Riskonnect.

Protiviti specializes in helping organizations solve critical business problems related to risk, compliance, internal audit, technology, business processes, analytics, and transactions. Riskonnect and Protiviti will offer a simple and effective off-the-shelf governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solution to organizations, including those in financial services, manufacturing, and other industries.

Speaking on the partnership, Sandeep Gupta, managing director at Protiviti said, “Organizations are confronted with diverse and unpredictable risks that can require constant oversight. By collaborating with Riskonnect, we see an opportunity to strengthen our spectrum of solution offerings by bringing our customers a world-class GRC technology platform for managing all their risks in one place and feel more confident in facing the future.”