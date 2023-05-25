Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Rockwell Automation celebrates Second Annual APAC PartnerNetwork Awards

Rockwell Automation celebrates Second Annual APAC PartnerNetwork Awards

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Rockwell Automation announced this year’s winning partner companies, awarded at the company’s Asia Pacific PartnerNetwork Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

More than 350 partners from across Asia and the Pacific attended the conference which included educational sessions and industry networking. The event included a gala dinner to announce the winners of the second annual PartnerNetwork awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of organisations that have successfully planned and executed innovative and transformational solutions using Rockwell Automation and other partners’ technologies. This year, partners were also recognised for projects driving sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

“Partners are critical to Rockwell Automation’s success and the quality of award submissions we received was truly impressive,” said Shovan Sengupta, regional vice president of market access, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation. “I’d like to congratulate all who entered and especially the winners, who demonstrated innovation and dedication as they helped their customers to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience.”

Distributor    Winner Country
Innovation Award KC Industrial Co., Ltd.

(Greenfield project for EV battery manufacturing plant)

 Korea
Partner of the Year Zhejiang Huazhang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. China
System Integrator
Innovation Award Civil Aviation Logistics Technology Co., Ltd. (Chongqing Airport T3B Project) China
Partner of the Year Yu-Chen System Technology Corp.​ Taiwan
OEM
Innovation Award (tie) Zhengzhou Textile Machinery Automation Control Equipment Co., Ltd.

(Complete non-woven spun lace production line included cross loop machine)

 China
Akash Pack tech pvt ltd

(High speed vertical form fill seal machine)

 India
Partner of the Year Suzhou SLAC Precision Equipment Co., Ltd. China
Technology Partner 
Innovation Awards Shanghai Zhanwan Information Technologies Co., Ltd.

(AI process self-control solution, achieving “unmanned driving” in LCD panel manufacturing)

 China
Overall
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Sonepar India Pvt. Ltd. (Distributor) India
Sustainability Award                                   SAGE Automation Pty Ltd

(System Integrator – Smart integration for productive and sustainable utilities)

 Australia
Ecosystem Award                                          Products for Industry Pty Ltd

(OEM – Thomas Foods automated material handling system)

 Australia

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image