RST Solutions announces expansion of BPA practice into the Indian Market

RST Solutions, a global leader in ERP and Business Process Automation Software consulting and implementation has today announced the beginning of its physical operations into the Indian market. The company that successfully enabled modern business transformation for clientele across the world with its bespoke Technology solutions, including those in – Enterprise Resource Planning and Business Process Automation, which include RPA, Content Services, Workflow, Mobility, and Capture.

Backed by over 125+ passionate technologists across India and North America, RST Solutions serves major industries like Healthcare, Government, Construction/Engineering, and Insurance, by helping them create unique solutions to automate their critical business processes. Founded in 2003 by Rajan Kaisthhaa, the company’s customer base is spread across North and South America, Europe, and APAC. Over the last two decades, the company achieved global accreditation for its expertise and its premiere association with Tech giants like Oracle, Open Text, IFS, Laserfiche, UiPath, and ABBYY to name a few. In India, under the leadership of Rajan and Vivek Malhotra (Managing Director, India) the company is ready to provide best in class solutions to a thriving market.

Rajan Kaisthhaa, the CEO, RST Solutions, stated, “In a world impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses across the globe to ensure business continuity and enhance operational resilience. Being a leader in the space, we are glad to have unlocked various business opportunities and delivered bottom-line results for our customers during this period. We look forward to delivering significant value to our partners and customers as we move ahead…”

Vivek Malhotra, Managing Director, RST Solutions, added, “We are glad to expand not only in North and South America but also the APAC region, especially India. With our rich experience in the space, we are determined to train and employ the brightest minds in India and make them ready for the latest technologies the world has. We take pride in helping our clients achieve their business goals and initiatives through our process of determining the appropriate solutions for their needs,”.

