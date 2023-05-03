Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Rubrik Appoints Abhilash Purushothaman General Manager and Vice President Asia

Rubrik Appoints Abhilash Purushothaman General Manager and Vice President Asia

NewsIT People
By Express Computer
0 6

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data SecurityTM Company, announced it has appointed technology industry leader Abhilash Purushothaman as its General Manager and Vice President for Asia.

Based in Bengaluru, India, Purushothaman brings more than a decade of leadership experience following executive roles at Cisco, AppDynamics, and CA Technologies. Most recently, he served as Regional Vice President (South East Asia, India, Korea, and Greater China) at Cisco AppDynamics and was previously Vice President, APJ at CA Technologies.

Antoine Le Tard, Vice President, Rubrik APJ, said the role was a newly created position where Purushothaman will lead the business in India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and across ASEAN.

“We’re combining India and ASEAN under the one leadership umbrella to strategically serve the markets with a cohesive, consistent approach,” he said.

“Rubrik continues to establish itself as a data security leader, and I couldn’t think of anyone better than Abi to lead our growth in Asia. He has been at the forefront of the digital revolution from New Delhi to Taiwan and understands the unique data security challenges organisations in the region face.”

Purushothaman said India, Singapore, and other regions across Asia had undergone rapid digitisation over the past three years, but data security had often been an afterthought given the pace of the change.

“Asia continues to see a spike in cyber attacks and this trend has only accelerated as countries across the region digitise and the amount of valuable data increases,” he said. “That’s what attracted me to Rubrik – there’s a clear market need for zero trust data security and I look forward to helping organisations in the region secure their data and improve their cyber resilience.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image