The hidden backbone of AI: Why the network decides your GPU ROI

By Shekar Ayyar, CEO and Chairman, Arrcus

As AI becomes foundational to companies, it’s time to ask some critical questions. Is your AI really scaling intelligence, or inefficiency? The infrastructure powering AI is not just expensive; it is often profoundly inefficient. A single modern AI GPU can consume up to 37 megawatt-hours of electricity each year. That’s enough to power multiple homes. Yet even in large, state-of-the-art AI clusters, real-world utilization frequently hovers between just 50% and 70%, leaving costly capacity underused. In multimodal workloads, the inefficiency is even more striking, with as much as 84% of GPU power going to waste.

If your organisation has set aside a significant budget for building AI infrastructure, you may want to take note. A growing share of your most expensive assets might be sitting idle, consuming huge amounts of power, generating heat, and delivering far less value than expected.

The uncomfortable truth is that the GPU is no longer the bottleneck in most large-scale AI systems, it is the network. Let’s break that down for a moment.

Modern AI workloads demand thousands of GPUs working together for training LLMs (large language models) and multimodal systems. GPU utilization in large clusters averages only 50% to 67% in practice.

One huge bottleneck is the network fabric that links these GPUs together. When the network fails to deliver expected low-latency, lossless communication, GPUs are forced to stop computing and wait for updates. Suboptimal setups, and inefficient inter-node communication accounts for about 32% of lost GPU hours. This gap translates into a massive amount of wasted compute spend.

An idle GPU is an inefficient one

At scale, the challenge is not raw compute, but coordination. The reality is that large AI workloads, particularly for inferencing, are fragmented with heterogeneous clusters running multiple jobs simultaneously. Scheduling delays and data transfers introduce systemic inefficiencies that compound as clusters grow.

A study simulating 1,000 AI jobs found that traditional scheduling used only 45% to 67% of GPU capacity. Even more advanced dynamic schedulers improved utilization to just 78%, meaning significant capacity still went unused. This is because dynamic schedulers cannot eliminate delays caused by slow data movement between nodes. These persistent data transfer delays underscore networking as the primary choke point.

Massive training models are typically split across thousands of GPUs that must constantly exchange gradients and synchronize parameters. These rely on communication patterns that generate sustained, high-volume traffic between every participating GPU. In some production environments, as much as 30% of operational time is spent on error detection, system diagnosis, isolating defective nodes, and restarting processes.

When the network becomes the bottleneck

When traditional data center networks were originally designed, they were intended for predictable client–server traffic patterns, rather than the intense communication patterns that distributed AI training demands. The protocols used for high-speed communications depend on lossless, predictable transmission. In fact, a single dropped packet can cascade into retries, jitter, and extended waiting times across vast GPU arrays.

These constraints extend beyond training into inference. In real-time and edge deployments, network jitter can break latency-sensitive AI applications. On the other hand, poorly optimized data flows drive unpredictable cloud egress costs. Without a network fabric engineered specifically for AI workloads, organizations risk turning their most powerful GPUs into expensive idle assets rather than engines of competitive advantage.

How can the network become AI-ready?

The key is to treat the network as a strategic component of AI architecture rather than an afterthought.

What makes an AI-ready network fabric? Some things to look out for:

High bandwidth and low latency: Can the network deliver massive data throughput with microsecond-scale latency? This way, GPUs in a distributed training job can synchronize without waiting, and inference requests across clusters are served responsively.

Lossless, congestion-controlled data paths: AI workloads cannot tolerate the unpredictable delays induced by packet loss and congestion. Technologies such as RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) and GPUDirect bypass traditional host CPU involvement and facilitate direct memory transfers between GPUs across the network, slashing latency and overhead.

Observability and automated control: When thousands of GPUs are engaged in complex training or inference tasks, the network must lend itself to real time monitoring, diagnosis, and dynamic routing. Modern AI fabrics incorporate telemetry, programmable switches, and automation APIs that enable precise control over traffic patterns and performance tuning on the fly.

Network design is strategic ROI optimization

For organisations making significant AI investments, network is a core lever of ROI. Higher-performance networks keep GPUs consistently utilized, ensuring more work is delivered per dollar of compute spend. Faster, more reliable interconnects reduce job completion times. They accelerate experimentation cycles and shorten time-to-market. Efficient data movement helps rein in cloud and hybrid infrastructure costs.

As AI scales, success is no longer defined by who deploys the most GPUs, but by who keeps them productive, minimizes idle cycles, and scales without runaway costs. Treating the network as a first-class AI asset transforms it from a technical afterthought into a performance multiplier, one that unlocks the full economic potential of GPU fleets.

Conclusion

As we move deeper into the AI era, the bottleneck is no longer just about who has the most GPUs. Instead, efficient, scalable networks determine how well AI infrastructure performs and scales.

Organizations that elevate the network to a strategic layer of their AI stack will unlock higher performance, lower operational cost, and long-term architectural flexibility. In an AI-first world, the network does not merely support intelligence; it determines how effectively that intelligence can be realized. Those who fail to make this shift will continue to invest in premium compute without ever achieving its full value.