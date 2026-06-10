CoinDCX secures trademark to combat digital fraud

CoinDCX has secured a Class 09 trademark registration for “COINDCX®” from the Trade Marks Office, Government of India, a move aimed at strengthening its ability to combat brand impersonation, phishing campaigns and other forms of digital fraud targeting cryptocurrency users.

The development comes amid growing concerns around online financial scams, including fake investment platforms, cloned mobile applications and fraudulent social media profiles that mimic legitimate financial services brands. As digital asset adoption expands, cybersecurity and consumer protection have emerged as key priorities across the sector.

According to the company, the trademark registration provides a formal legal framework for enforcing brand protection measures and pursuing action against entities misusing the CoinDCX name and identity.

The registration builds on an earlier interim injunction granted by the Delhi High Court, which restrained unidentified individuals and entities accused of exploiting the CoinDCX brand to conduct fraudulent activities and misappropriate user funds.

With the trademark now formally registered, the company said it expects to accelerate enforcement efforts against unauthorised use of its brand. These measures may include requesting the removal of fraudulent websites and counterfeit mobile applications, as well as pursuing legal action against operators engaged in deceptive activities.

The announcement highlights a broader challenge facing the digital finance and cryptocurrency sectors, where cybercriminals increasingly leverage trusted brand identities to deceive users and facilitate financial fraud. Industry stakeholders have been calling for stronger collaboration between technology platforms, regulators and law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

Earlier this year, CoinDCX launched the Digital Safety Network (DSN), a ₹100 crore initiative focused on cyber awareness, digital literacy and fraud prevention. The programme aims to support safer participation in India’s evolving digital asset ecosystem through education, awareness campaigns and collaborative security efforts.

Commenting on the development, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of CoinDCX, said that protecting users requires not only securing platforms but also ensuring the authenticity of the channels through which users interact with digital financial services. He noted that the trademark registration strengthens the company’s ability to act against fraudulent misuse of its brand while complementing broader initiatives focused on user protection and fraud prevention.

The company stated that it plans to continue investing in brand protection, user awareness programmes, legal enforcement and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to address emerging threats within the digital asset ecosystem.

Founded in 2018, CoinDCX has grown into a broader digital asset ecosystem under the DCX Group banner, with operations spanning cryptocurrency exchanges, Web3 infrastructure and digital asset services. The group has also expanded internationally in recent years through acquisitions and regional market expansion initiatives.

The trademark registration reflects a growing trend among digital financial platforms to strengthen legal and operational mechanisms for combating impersonation fraud, as cybercriminals increasingly target consumers through sophisticated social engineering and brand spoofing techniques.