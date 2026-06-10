TelioLabs appoints Piyush Sarwal as Chief Technology & AI Officer

TelioLabs, a niche global professional services tech company that provides a suite of services & solutions in the fields of Emerging Tech, AI, IoT, telecom, BFSI, enterprise, cloud computing, & managed services has announced the onboarding of Dr. Piyush Sarwal as Chief Technology & AI Officer of the company.

Dr. Piyush Sarwal is a seasoned technology & business leader with over 27 years of experience in the telecommunications & IT industry. From 2020 to 2024, he served as Vice President of Product Strategy & Architecture at Oracle Communications & is recognized as a Distinguished Certified Architect by The Open Group for delivering innovative OSS/BSS solutions globally.

He has led successful OSS/BSS product development, cloud-native & SaaS transformations, & large-scale AI/ML initiatives, with expertise spanning AI, hybrid cloud, 5G, edge computing, & systems integration.

Between 2006 & 2020, Dr. Sarwal held the dual roles of chief technology officer & distinguished engineer at IBM. He worked extensively with telecommunications service providers worldwide, delivering consulting services that advanced global communications infrastructure.

Piyush will also head TelioQuantAI- an enterprise AI & automation platform developed by TelioLabs that helps businesses leverage Generative AI, predictive analytics, & intelligent automation to improve decision-making, operational efficiency, & customer experience

At TelioQuantAI, Piyush’s strategic leadership & industry expertise will strengthen the company’s AI-driven vision, advancing innovative solutions & helping enterprises achieve measurable business outcomes. In this capacity, Dr. Sarwal will oversee product management & development, defines the strategic direction of the company’s offerings, & architects the technical roadmap for enterprise-grade artificial intelligence platforms.

Teliolabs is a deep-tech company specializing in Telecom, BFSI, Intelligent Ops, cloud computing, digital transformation, AI, IoT, & next-gen technologies. Working with enterprises globally, Teliolabs leverages its technical & domain expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, & business growth across industries.

As Chief Technology & AI Officer, Piyush is based out of Dallas, TX (USA) & will head all the geographies including Asia, USA, UK, Europe & ME, & other key global markets. Commenting on the appointment, Phaniraj V A, Group CEO of TelioLabs, said, “We are pleased to have Piyush on board with us at TelioLabs. His vast & deep technology & business experience will help TelioLabs have an integrated approach to meet our technological strategic objectives.”

Piyush Sarwal, Chief Technology Officer, TelioLabs, on his appointment, said, “I am excited to join TelioLabs at a time when AI, digital infrastructure, & sustainable mobility are reshaping industries globally. TelioLabs’ strong focus on innovation through platforms like TelioQuantAI presents a tremendous opportunity to build future-ready technology solutions, & I look forward to contributing to the company’s next phase of growth & transformation.”