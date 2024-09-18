Salesforce and Google Cloud join forces to deliver autonomous AI agents that collaborate across Salesforce and Google Workspace

Salesforce announced an expanded partnership to create Salesforce Agentforce Agents that help people collaborate securely across Salesforce Customer 360 and Google Workspace apps. Salesforce’s launch of Agentforce extends the existing bidirectional integrations between Salesforce and Google Workspace, allowing mutual customers to easily deploy autonomous agents that can take action and work seamlessly in the apps they use every day, all backed by robust privacy and user data protections already in place across Salesforce and Google Workspace.

These Agentforce and Google Workspace interactions will be generally available later this year, so customers can begin building custom agents that have helpful skills across Google Workspace and the Salesforce Customer 360 platform. Agentforce agents can also take action based on data in Google BigQuery, without having to move or copy data, through integrations already available today with Zero Copy technology.

For example, the Agentforce Sales Development Representative (SDR) Agent engages with prospects 24/7, answering questions, managing objections, and scheduling meetings based on CRM and external data. With these new capabilities through Agentforce, customers will now be able to use Google Workspace actions that allow their SDR Agent to generate Google Slides and Docs from templates, while context from Gmail and Docs can be brought securely into Salesforce to update records and trigger workflows, such as saving a signed contract to Salesforce and closing the opportunity with a win-loss report generated in Docs.

With the existing integration between Salesforce Data Cloud and Google BigQuery, customers can now ground their AI agents in Agentforce with data from across both platforms, enabling higher levels of trust and accuracy in responses. For example, ecommerce customers can ground their Merchant Agent, which assists ecommerce merchandisers, on relevant information stored in BigQuery such as data on purchasing, ad spend, and customer segmentation. Agents can also use Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to take action on accurate, real-time data from Data Cloud.

“We’re creating the world’s first agent ecosystem together with partners like Google Cloud,” said Brian Landsman, Executive Vice President, Global Technology Partners, Salesforce. “Humans work across many systems to get work done, and to be effective, agents need to as well. Together, Salesforce and Google Cloud are delivering a fully AI-infused productivity suite.”

“This partnership brings together platforms where millions of people get work done every day,” said Stephen Orban, Vice President, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Salesforce’s Agentforce platform will help customers apply Google Cloud AI to real-world use cases, like business development, ecommerce, and much more — with enterprise-grade trust and accuracy.” Agentforce Agent Actions for Google Workspace will be generally available later this year on Salesforce AppExchange.