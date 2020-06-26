‘Salesforce Anywhere App’ Promises An Interactive Collaboration

Read Article

Think back to six months ago, when work was drastically different: sales reps were on the road, service agents in contact centers, marketers at big events. Fast forward to today, we are not as mobile as we once were. Our ideas of remote work have shifted from “on the go” or “in the car,” to working from anywhere and a calendar full of virtual meetings. And in this sudden shift to working from home, 67% of remote workers in the U.S. are interested in making this a more permanent situation. Collaboration in this new distributed, all-digital, work-from-anywhere world creates new challenges for maintaining a high level of engagement and productivity. We asked ourselves how we could make teams more productive in this new normal.



We’ve taken our learnings from our collaboration tool for documents, Quip — contextual, mobile, consumer-friendly, and real-time — to reimagine collaboration within Salesforce. We have all sorts of collaboration tools available, but they pull you away to other windows, and your conversations, ideas and insights can easily get lost. They don’t enable you to collaborate in context, such as inside a record, or even on a field. Today we’re introducing Salesforce Anywhere, embedding powerful collaboration capabilities directly within Salesforce. Like Salesforce Einstein, Anywhere is deeply integrated and infused across Customer 360, enabling a level of collaboration never before available.



A new App for embedded collaboration where you work



The Salesforce Anywhere App helps every Salesforce user collaborate with teams, stay productive in their workflow, and keep up to date on their customers from anywhere – with chat, alerts, comments and video embedded directly into the Salesforce experience. With Salesforce Anywhere, a sales rep can change a deal status in Salesforce, immediately notifying the rest of her account team, who can then respond in a click to offer her support on next steps. It is simple, fast, and seamlessly a part of the team’s workflow within their CRM, whether they’re on desktop or mobile. Everyone easily stays up to date and keeps those collaboration processes inside the CRM — not spread across text messages and lost in email threads like before.



Salesforce Anywhere helps:

Stay up to speed from anywhere: Subscribe to real-time alerts based on the accounts, records and opportunities that matter to people, and see them across mobile and desktop. A sales rep no longer has to ping the entire account team with an update; they are notified the moment she updates the status of a deal. Get notifications on the deals, accounts and opportunities relevant to people

Collaborate in context: Message and share records, accounts, opportunities or open cases across one’s team with chat and video, embedded in one’s processes. A sales rep can start a chat while looking at an opportunity page, and in a click can pivot to video to continue the conversation in the same space — no screen sharing needed, because one can see who is on the page with one. Or, a service manager can share an open case page with the entire team in a few clicks, so everyone can see the issue and sync on next steps. Chat and video sit atop the Salesforce page one is working on

Take action in the moment: Easily view all record history, including changes in records or updates down to the field level, and get personalized suggested actions powered by Einstein. After receiving an alert that a deal amount has changed, a manager can click into the opportunity, understand that the deal amount has increased a few times over the past few weeks. He’ll then see a suggestion to add manager notes to support the team as they work to close this deal — all in context of his workflow and in the same screen. Suggested actions like “update a description” are tailored based on one’s past actions

With the Salesforce Anywhere App, all of the data is in one place — workflows are seamless and data stays in one’s CRM. And because it’s built on the Salesforce Platform, these features are customizable and governed by Salesforce permissions, so customer data is secure.





