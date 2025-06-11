Salesforce ends the era of ‘Do-Not-Reply’ marketing with marketing cloud next

Salesforce announced Marketing Cloud Next, a major evolution of its leading marketing solution, and the end of traditional ‘do-not-reply’ marketing. This isn’t just a product launch; it’s a strategic reframe of marketing itself, powered by autonomous AI agents that act as always-on collaborators. Built natively on the Salesforce Platform, Marketing Cloud Next brings agentic marketing to life with actionable data, cross-departmental workflows, and autonomous AI agents embedded across the entire customer funnel. These AI agents transform ‘do-not-reply’ messages into agentic engagements, where every channel becomes a two-way conversation. And, behind the scenes, they handle complex tasks like campaign assembly, performance optimisation, and 1:1 personalisation at a scale that was previously unattainable.

Unlike other marketing platforms that simply bolt AI capabilities onto legacy systems, Marketing Cloud Next was purpose-built for agentic marketing, with AI agents that don’t just assist — they act. They autonomously handle complex tasks like: “build a campaign to drive awareness for our new product line among high-value customers.” In other platforms, AI agents often operate more like interns, needing detailed instructions and close oversight at every step. Marketing Cloud Next changes this. Its Agentforce-powered AI agents operate like seasoned team members that understand your business, take initiative, and drive outcomes. That frees marketers to focus more time on strategy, creativity, and building lasting customer relationships. And because Marketing Cloud Next is built on the Salesforce Platform, these AI agents aren’t limited to marketing – they operate across Sales, Service, and Commerce, orchestrating 1:1 customer engagement across the full funnel.

“With Marketing Cloud Next, we’re giving marketers more than AI-powered features — we’re delivering a complete agentic marketing solution,” said Steve Hammond, EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Salesforce. “Agentforce transforms how work gets done, but it doesn’t replace marketers — it empowers them. By offloading the manual, repetitive tasks to Agentforce, marketers can focus on big picture strategy and being a value multiplier across the business.”

What is Agentic Marketing?

Launching a product campaign today is a race against the clock. Sales wants it live by Friday. Legal’s still reviewing the copy. The data fueling personalisation is outdated. And the email template? Still stuck in design review. This is the harsh reality for modern marketers: fast-paced, high-pressure, and harder to manage by the day.

Customers, meanwhile, are unforgiving and their expectations for personalised, seamless experiences have never been higher. Nearly half (43%) of customers will leave a brand after just one bad experience, and 69% expect consistent interactions across departments. While 75% of marketers are experimenting with AI, only 32% say they’re using data effectively to create relevant experiences. This fundamental disconnect between AI adoption and actual impact is precisely why agentic marketing is critical now.

Powered by agentic AI, agentic marketing puts autonomous AI agents to work — personalising and connecting experiences across every touchpoint. Unlike traditional automation, marketers define the strategy, such as “increase loyalty among at-risk customers,” and AI agents handle the execution. They create content, build audiences, personalise messaging, optimise performance, and even manage handoffs between teams and channels. So instead of juggling tools and chasing approvals, marketers get time back for what matters: strategy, creativity, and driving growth.

What’s New

Marketing Cloud Next introduces powerful agentic innovations that help teams move faster, engage at scale, and drive better results across the entire customer funnel – all from a single platform

Create: Marketers’ best ideas too often miss the moment because campaign execution takes weeks — or even months. With Agentforce Campaign Creation , marketers can build and deploy a campaign in hours. They can collaborate with Agentforce to generate a full campaign brief, then let AI agents create the audience, draft the email and SMS content, and set up the customer journey in Flow. Marketers can also activate unstructured data in Data Cloud – right from Marketing Cloud Next – and use content from new sources like Google Drive, SharePoint, Zendesk, blogs, and documents to fuel campaign personalisation and insight.

Engage: ‘Do-not-reply’ messages hurt customer relationships by blocking conversations. In Marketing Cloud Next, marketers can turn dead-end messages into always-on, agentic engagements across every channel. Agentforce handles responses, adapts content in the moment, and even escalates to human sales or service reps when needed. Agentforce Personalisation Decisioning uses real-time signals — like customer behavior, preferences, and intent — to recommend tailored content and product offers across email, mobile, and web. Agentforce Web Curation dynamically assembles individualised web experiences – adapting layouts, messaging, and recommendations for every visitor based on their context and behavior.

Qualify: Marketers often watch leads go cold simply because sales isn’t equipped to follow up fast enough. With Agentforce Lead Generation & Management, AI agents autonomously add leads to nurture programs, retrieve scores, and recommend content. They engage, nurture, and qualify leads 24/7 across web and email — drafting personalised outreach, engaging in multi-turn conversations, and booking meetings in multiple languages. Built-in safeguards and human-in-the-loop review points help ensure quality and brand alignment at every step, giving teams control without compromising speed.

Optimise: Today, marketers often don’t see campaign performance until it’s over, making it impossible to course-correct and improve ROI. With Agentforce Paid Media Optimisation , AI agents are constantly monitoring ad performance, pausing underperforming ads, and recommending improvements to targeting and spend based on marketer-defined business goals. Segment Intelligence enables marketers to pinpoint which audiences drive the highest ROI, so they can fine-tune campaigns for greater impact. And with Salesforce’s expanded collaboration with LinkedIn , marketers benefit from a continuous feedback loop on ad performance with the ability to sync customer lists, track conversion events, and access LinkedIn customer insights natively in Marketing Cloud Next and Data Cloud.



And the best part? Marketing Cloud Next works right alongside existing products—no rip and replace, just additive innovation. Starting this summer, current Marketing Cloud customers can access these new capabilities as part of their existing licensing through Marketing Cloud+ SKUs.



What Customers Are Saying:

“As a data-driven marketer, I believe that data isn’t just for campaigns — it’s the foundation for driving organisational transformation. In healthcare, where the stakes are incredibly high, there’s an immense opportunity to reimagine the patient experience. By integrating advanced technologies like AI into that journey and harnessing the power of data, we can make receiving care more intuitive and seamless.” — Andrew Chang, Chief Marketing Officer, University of Chicago Medicine

“We’re in a once-in-a-generation moment for women’s sports—and we’re meeting it with urgency. Salesforce is the unifier that connects our data, our systems, and most importantly, our fans. With Data Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Agentforce, we’ve turned 30+ data sources into personalised, 1:1 fan engagement at scale—so every campaign, message, and moment feels as unforgettable as game day.” — Joey Graziano, EVP, Strategy & New Business Ventures, Indiana Fever

“The real magic is in the partnership between our digital and human SDR. Together they operate as one team, adapting in real time and letting us act like a company 10x our size while keeping costs in check and our people energised.” – Brandon Metcalf, CEO & Founder of Asymbl



Availability: