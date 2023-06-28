Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Salesforce introduces its CRM, Starter for MSMEs in India

Salesforce introduces its CRM, Starter for MSMEs in India

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM,  announced the launch of Salesforce Starter for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) businesses in India. Starter is an easy-to-use CRM that includes sales, service and email outreach tools in one suite, helping companies get started – so they have the tools to improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and drive revenue.

Salesforce Starter combines the usability, flexibility, and security that companies need to scale their business faster and enable companies to improve ROI, and it’s all in a single suite with helpful guides for customers to set up and go live. Starter will help businesses by offering simplified signup, guided onboarding, and a new checkout flow that makes it easier to bring more users into Salesforce. Companies can enable users to view and act on unified customer data across a suite of sales and service applications. Starter includes built-in Einstein AI for Activity Capture to automatically help keep email and calendar info up-to-date.

Arun Parameswaran, MD – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “SMBs are the backbone of any economy and faster adoption of digital technologies has helped them remain resilient in the face of adversity.  It’s clear that effective use of technology can be a differentiator for SMBs, helping build relationships and establish a foundation for growth. Businesses of all sizes are increasingly seeking ways to remove complexity from their employees’ ability to get work done and create space for higher-value work. We are excited with the impact that Salesforce Starter can create for small and medium sized businesses in India, driving productivity, efficiency and cutting costs while deepening customer relationships and delivering business success. We look forward to supporting the SMB segment in India, driving growth and innovation in the region.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image