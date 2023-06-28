Salesforce introduces its CRM, Starter for MSMEs in India

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced the launch of Salesforce Starter for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) businesses in India. Starter is an easy-to-use CRM that includes sales, service and email outreach tools in one suite, helping companies get started – so they have the tools to improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and drive revenue.

Salesforce Starter combines the usability, flexibility, and security that companies need to scale their business faster and enable companies to improve ROI, and it’s all in a single suite with helpful guides for customers to set up and go live. Starter will help businesses by offering simplified signup, guided onboarding, and a new checkout flow that makes it easier to bring more users into Salesforce. Companies can enable users to view and act on unified customer data across a suite of sales and service applications. Starter includes built-in Einstein AI for Activity Capture to automatically help keep email and calendar info up-to-date.

Arun Parameswaran, MD – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “SMBs are the backbone of any economy and faster adoption of digital technologies has helped them remain resilient in the face of adversity. It’s clear that effective use of technology can be a differentiator for SMBs, helping build relationships and establish a foundation for growth. Businesses of all sizes are increasingly seeking ways to remove complexity from their employees’ ability to get work done and create space for higher-value work. We are excited with the impact that Salesforce Starter can create for small and medium sized businesses in India, driving productivity, efficiency and cutting costs while deepening customer relationships and delivering business success. We look forward to supporting the SMB segment in India, driving growth and innovation in the region.”