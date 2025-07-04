Salesforce to advance AI-led processes for Godrej Capital’s lending business

Godrej Capital and Salesforce announced a strategic collaboration to deepen Godrej Capital’s subsidiaries’ technology edge in digital lending infrastructure and drive superior customer experience across its portfolio in India. Deloitte India has been onboarded as the implementation partner for this initiative, facilitating seamless integration and accelerated deployment of Salesforce’s advanced platforms across Godrej Capital’s lending ecosystem.

Known for its consistent focus on innovation and early adoption of GenAI-driven solutions, this collaboration with Salesforce reflects a shared vision to build a future-ready, digitally agile lending ecosystem. With Deloitte’s proven expertise in delivering large-scale technology transformations, the partnership is expected to significantly enhance operational agility, customer experience, and risk intelligence across the company’s product portfolio.

As a part of this collaboration, the company is enhancing its lending infrastructure by consolidating its Loan Origination System (LOS) into best-in-class AI-driven platforms, powered by Salesforce, across its entire product line, alongside its existing core customer relationship management (CRM) platform. This modernised infrastructure enables the delivery of highly intelligent, seamless, and personalised lending journeys – right from initial application to disbursement. These enhancements are aimed at further improving turnaround times, driving accuracy, and strengthening credit delivery for individuals and enterprises across India.

By leveraging Salesforce’s AI-driven insights, the company is creating a more agile, data-lending process to support smarter cross-selling strategies, sharpen risk management, and deliver more tailored experiences at scale. With a unified 360-degree view of customers across products, channels, and touchpoints, the company is well-positioned to continue offering exceptional customer service, operational agility, and minimised manual interventions across its lending lifecycle.

Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Capital, said, “At Godrej Capital, our technology-first approach and ongoing investments in GenAI have been key to how we scale financial solutions. Our continued association with Salesforce, a global leader in AI-driven platforms complements these efforts, enabling us to deliver even smarter credit experiences, improve operational efficiency, and create new opportunities for personalisation and speed. More importantly, this partnership reflects our shared focus on applying technology to solve real-world challenges in financial services and supporting India’s broader economic growth through a more inclusive, agile lending ecosystem.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce – South Asia, shared, “The financial services industry is at a defining moment — where technology is not just enhancing systems, but fundamentally reshaping how institutions engage, decide, and serve their customers. In a digital-first world, the future will belong to those who lead with intelligence, agility, and trust. AI is central to this shift – enabling faster decisions, deeper customer insight, and more personalised engagement at scale. Godrej Capital stands out as a bold innovator in this space – combining a strong customer-first ethos with a digital-first mindset. As they reimagine credit delivery not only for India’s MSMEs but for every borrower, entrepreneur, and household that fuels the country’s growth, we’re proud to support their journey with a unified, AI-powered platform that brings together data, intelligence, and speed to unlock the next frontier of inclusive growth.”

Ashwin Ballal, Partner, Deloitte India, added, “We are pleased to partner with Godrej Capital on this ambitious transformation. The integration of Salesforce’s AI-led platforms, combined with Godrej Capital’s digital-first vision, presents a tremendous opportunity to reshape lending experiences in India. Our deep domain knowledge, proven implementation capabilities, and global best practices will support Godrej Capital in building an agile, scalable, and future-ready digital infrastructure that delivers real business impact.”

With an expanding footprint, Godrej Capital continues to invest in scalable, future-ready technology. Its in-house teams are driving GenAI-led solutions across functions to enhance efficiency. Strengthening this, SAKSHAM, the company’s enterprise-grade GenAI and ML platform, centralises AI development, enables secure LLM integration, and simplifies governance to deliver intelligent, customer-centric solutions for the evolving BFSI landscape.