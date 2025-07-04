Only 8% organisations in india are ready to protect against AI-augmented cyber threats

As artificial intelligence (AI) radically reshapes business, a vast majority of organisations in India (92%) are not adequately prepared to secure their AI-driven future, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). In India, 81% of companies are in the “Exposed Zone,” indicating they lack both a cohesive cybersecurity strategy and necessary technical capabilities. Only 19% of companies in India have essential data and AI security practices needed to protect critical business models, data pipelines and cloud infrastructure.

Despite the rapid growth of AI enterprise adoption, only 19% of organisations in India have implemented clear policies and training for gen AI use. Furthermore, very few maintain a comprehensive inventory of AI systems, which is crucial for managing supply chain risks. Additionally, data protection remains inadequate, with only 19% of organisations in India fully leveraging encryption methods and access controls to protect sensitive information.

“In India’s fast-evolving digital economy, the AI revolution is rewriting the rules of cybersecurity. As generative AI accelerates innovation, it also amplifies risks – making cyber resilience a strategic priority, not a technical afterthought. Companies must embed security into the foundation of every AI initiative to not only safeguard trust but to lead with confidence in a rapidly shifting threat landscape,” said Gautam Kapoor, MD and Lead – Cybersecurity, Accenture in India.

The research identifies three distinct security maturity sones based on an organisation’s cybersecurity strategy and technical capabilities. The top group—which Accenture calls the “Reinvention Ready Zone” comprising only 8% of organisations in India—have an adaptive resilient security posture that continuously evolves to counter emerging threats. The middle 11% in the “Progressing Zone” show strength but struggle with defining strategic direction or implementing defenses. The most at-risk group, in the “Exposed Zone,” makes up 81% of organisations in India characterised by limited cyber readiness and a reactive posture to threats. These conditions are exacerbated by today’s complex AI environment and global risk factors.

Accenture’s “State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2025” report is based on a survey of 2,286 cybersecurity and technology executives from large organisations around the globe including India. It reveals that the rapid AI adoption has dramatically accelerated the speed, scale and sophistication of cyber threats, far outpacing current enterprise cyber defenses. Globally, only 10% organisations are ready to protect against AI-augmented cyber threats

Reinvention Ready companies, however, are 69% less likely to face advanced attacks and are 1.5 times more effective at blocking them. They also have 1.3 times greater visibility across IT and OT environments, have reduced technical debt by 8% and see a 15% boost in customer trust, demonstrating how stronger cybersecurity practices drive both resilience and business value.

Four critical actions necessary to reach the “Reinvention Ready Zone” are: