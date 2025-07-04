Borderless Wealth: How technology is creating a truly global investor mindset

By : Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate

The next decade will witness Indian investors evolving from spectators of global wealth

creation to active participants in it, armed with nothing more than a smartphone and the

strategic insight to leverage structural currency advantages.

What once required institutional backing, complex paperwork, and substantial capital

minimums can now be executed with a few smartphone taps. This shift is already

pronounced. Equity investments under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme surged 12.45%

year-over-year to $1.69 billion in FY25, signaling a fundamental move toward borderless

investing that’s reshaping how Indians approach wealth creation.

The Indian Digital Investment Revolution

Technology has dismantled traditional barriers that kept Indian retail investors confined to

domestic markets. Indigenous fintech platforms have democratized access to global

markets, offering commission-free trading in thousands of US stocks and ETFs with

minimum investments as low as ₹1.

The behavioral change is striking. Where Indian investors once allocated the bulk of their

LRS limit to consumption – travel and education – they,re now pivoting toward strategic

investments. Travel remittances declined 0.25% to $16.96 billion while education-related

outflows fell 16.09% in FY25. Simultaneously, real estate purchases surged 33.11% to $320

million, and equity investments continued their upward trajectory, demonstrating a

maturation in how Indians approach global opportunities.

Changing Indian Investment DNA

This technological revolution is fundamentally altering Indian investor behavior and

preferences. Indian overseas portfolios can now have allocations to AI and cloud computing

firms like NVIDIA, Amazon, Meta etc. – sectors barely represented in domestic indices.

Indian investors are increasingly gravitating toward US tech giants like Apple and Microsoft,

alongside broad-market ETFs such as SPDR 500 (SPY) for diversified growth

exposure.

However, adoption barriers persist. Indian investors still avoid global markets due to fear of

losses and volatility concerns. This represents both a challenge and an opportunity — as

financial literacy initiatives by SEBI and leading platforms address these gaps, the potential

for further adoption remains substantial.

Technology as the Great Equalizer for Indians

Modern Indian fintech platforms are incorporating sophisticated features that address the

unique complexities Indian investors face in global markets. Seamless LRS compliance,

automated currency conversion, and real-time regulatory updates ensure that geographic

diversification doesn’t come at the cost of regulatory complexity. Leading platforms now

partner with US-regulated brokers like Drive Wealth and leverage India’s International

Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to ensure regulatory adherence.

The integration of artificial intelligence in these platforms enables personalized global

portfolio recommendations based on individual risk profiles — a capability that provides

Indian retail investors with institutional-grade market analysis. AI-driven systems can

process vast amounts of data from multiple global markets simultaneously, offering insights

that help Indian investors make informed decisions across currencies and time zones.

The Rupee Depreciation Advantage

For Indian investors, this borderless approach creates a unique wealth creation opportunity

through structural currency advantages. The rupee's historical depreciation of 3-4% annually

against the dollar provides an additional layer of returns on US dollar-denominated

investments. A ₹7.45 lakh investment in US stocks in January 2022 (equivalent to $10,000

at ₹74.5 per dollar) would have generated not just market returns of 15%, but an additional

boost from currency depreciation to ₹86 per dollar, resulting in a total annualized return of

20.6% when measured in rupee terms.

This currency tailwind explains why Indian investors are increasingly viewing global markets

not as speculative ventures, but as essential portfolio components. Even in zero-growth

scenarios for US stocks, currency depreciation alone would have delivered positive returns

for Indian investors — a structural advantage that traditional domestic-only portfolios cannot

replicate.

Looking Ahead: India’s Borderless Decade

The implications for Indian investors over the coming decade are profound. With the RBI’s

$250,000 annual LRS limit providing substantial room for diversification, and technology

platforms continuously reducing friction, Indians are positioned to capitalize on global growth

opportunities previously accessible only to institutional investors.

As the rupee’s structural depreciation trend continues and Indian fintech platforms become

increasingly sophisticated, the most successful Indian investors will be those who

understand that in an interconnected world, the most valuable portfolio diversification isn’t

across domestic sectors — it’s across continents. The future belongs to Indian investors who

think globally while remaining rooted in sound financial planning principles.