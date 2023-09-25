Sami Alam joins CARS24 as Senior Director, Engineering

With a vision to reshape the global used car industry, CARS24, India’s leading auto-tech Company, has announced the appointment of Sami Alam as its Senior Director of Engineering. In this crucial capacity, Sami will spearhead the engineering team at the company, propelling innovation and enhancing the CARS24’s technological prowess. His leadership extends to overseeing engineering for CARS24’s financial arm, CFSPL, and involves close collaboration with the business, growth, and product teams and aligning technology with the company’s strategic objectives. Sami’s appointment underscores CARS24’s commitment to attracting top-tier leadership and investing in talent to advance its mission of making the process of buying, selling and financing used cars a seamless experience for its customers.

Sami Alam stands as a distinguished tech leader with a versatile skill set. He brings with him an experience spanning over two decades in digital transformation, technology architecture, eCommerce, fintech, consumer-facing products, supply chain technologies and data analytics. Sami’s career journey has taken him across geographies and industries, where he has consistently designed and developed highly scalable, world-class products. His remarkable track record includes the management of high-performing engineering teams and the creation of cutting-edge technology solutions for global enterprises.

As an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Sami has held critical roles at renowned organizations. Notably, at Upstox, a leading online stock trading platform in India, he played a pivotal role in the development and delivery of important features and products, such as the Upstox Pro mobile app, Upstox API, and Upstox Web Platform. His contributions extend to well-known companies like e-commerce giant Flipkart and globally renowned Microsoft, where he made significant contributions to their exponential growth.

Talking about the appointment, Marut Singh, Chief Technology Officer at CARS24, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sami Alam to our family. His extensive experience and leadership in technology feels like having a skilled mechanic who will fine-tune our engine for peak performance. Sami’s expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to provide an exceptional user experience and we cannot wait to hit the road with him.“

Upon joining CARS24, Sami Alam expressed his excitement, stating, “I’ve witnessed the incredible transformation CARS24 has brought to the used car industry. Joining this team feels like stepping into the driver’s seat of a high performance sports car, and I’m eager to accelerate our journey towards building the world’s largest autotech company’

Sami’s exceptional ability to drive product development, nurture a culture of innovation, and execute complex engineering initiatives seamlessly aligns with CARS24’s commitment to delivering an outstanding user journey. In his new role, he will play a crucial part in enhancing the organization’s technology capabilities to ensure a seamless and cutting-edge encounter for users. His expertise will be instrumental as CARS24 continues to innovate and provide unparalleled value to its customers.

CARS24 remains at the forefront of auto-tech innovation. This announcement follows the recent launch of an R&D center in Bengaluru, emphasizing the company’s dedication to technology investment and top-tier tech talent recruitment. CARS24 is a trusted brand with a presence in India, the UAE, Australia, and Thailand.