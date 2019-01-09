SamosaPos – a multi-utility PoS machine launched by Mastercard and Mosambee for small merchants

To enhance acceptance and penetration of digital payments in India, Mastercard and Mosambee, a payment solution company today launched ‘SamosaPoS’, an Android based multi-utility point of sale (PoS) machine. This partnership is in line with Mastercard’s vision of creating a ‘World Beyond Cash’ and will unlock a huge potential for digital payments amongst small merchants. It will also empower these merchants to easily carry out and track sales, and attract more customers.

‘SamosaPoS’ is a calculator shaped multipurpose device developed and sold by Mosambee, which can be used by merchants for bill calculation, payment acceptance and receivables recording. This low cost PoS comes with multiple applications such as inventory stock, calculator and accepts credit cards, debit cards, BharatQR, e-wallets etc. all with a single click. Combining all types of digital payments, sales records, calculation and khata entries in a single unit, ‘SamosaPoS’ de-clutters the merchant counter with a single all-purpose merchant tool. ‘SamosaPoS’ is available at a special price for merchants using Mastercard SME debit and credit cards. The PoS machine is priced at Rs 2000.

Commenting on the new product, Sameer Chugh, Co-founder, Mosambee, said, “At Mosambee, we have always focused on innovation by building easy to understand and use solutions. We leverage and celebrate ‘simplicity’. Even our name is easy to remember. ‘SamosaPoS’ is another example of Mosambee’s attempt to bring a disruptive solution that is familiar in every way, but is packed with a set of unmatched features. We are proud and excited to announce our strategic partnership with Mastercard to jointly promote this solution across various geographies.”

Rajeev Kumar, senior vice president, Market Development, South Asia, Mastercard said, “Through this partnership with Mosambee, Mastercard’s aim is to reach out to small, micro merchants, kirana stores and create a behavioral shift towards accepting digital payments. Mastercard believes that ‘Samosa PoS’ will prove to be the simplest and most cost effective solution for merchants and help in driving last mile connectivity. With such partnerships, Mastercard is confident that India will become the largest payment acceptance market by 2020.”

