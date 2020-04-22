Samsung to launch camera sensors that work better than human eyes

Read Article

South Korean tech giant Samsung has said that it is working on an image sensor that could be better than the human eye with resolution of 600MP, along other types of sensors that can register smells or tastes.

“Not only are we developing image sensors, but we are also looking into other types of sensors that can register smells or tastes. Sensors that even go beyond human senses will soon become an integral part of our daily lives,” Yongin Park, Head of Sensor Business Team, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

“We are excited by the potential such sensors have to make the invisible visible and help people by going beyond what our own senses are capable of,” Park added.

Samsung is among the industry leaders in smartphone image sensors. In May 2019, the smartphone maker announced industry’s first 64MP sensor.

Just six months later, Samsung brought 108MP sensors to the market, which made their way into Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone this year.

In 2019, the company was also the first to introduce image sensors based on 0.7µm pixels, bettering the industry standard that considered 0.8µm as the smallest possible size pixels could be reduced to.

