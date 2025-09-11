Sandisk’s WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD now available in India

Engineered to accelerate AI-enabled workflows, handle demanding productivity tasks, and streamline 4K and 8K video editing, the WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD delivers up to 30% higher performance over the previous generation3.

Powered by SANDISK® BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND and enhanced with SANDISK nCache™ 4.0 technology, the WD Blue® SN5100 NVMe™ SSD achieves read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s1 (1TB–2TB models). With storage capacities ranging from 500GB up to 4TB2, this SSD ensures faster large-file transfers, improved responsiveness for heavy applications, and reliable performance for today’s data-intensive workloads.

Key Features of the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD include:

Highlights: