Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Kyndryl appoints Prashobh Chandralayam to lead its Global Capability Center (GCC) practice

Kyndryl appoints Prashobh Chandralayam to lead its Global Capability Center (GCC) practice

News
By Express Computer
0 17

Kyndryl announced the appointment of Prashobh Chandralayam as its Vice President & Global GCC Leader. In his new role, Prashobh will be responsible for scaling Kyndryl’s GCC practice by connecting Kyndryl’s deep services expertise and technology capabilities to the modernisation requirements of global GCC customers.

Prashobh brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning industry consulting, digital transformation, technology domain excellence and scaling high-impact GCC programs for Fortune 500 clients across industries. In his new role, Prashob will lead the development and execution of Kyndryl’s GCC strategy, expanding service offerings, championing innovation, operational excellence, and talent to identify new opportunities for growth and strategic collaboration.

“India’s position as a global technology hub is strengthened by the GCCs that are leveraging AI-driven insights to solve product, engineering, and operational challenges. They are no longer just offshore support arms, but have become the nerve centers of digital transformation for global enterprises. Prashobh’s leadership will help our GCC customers redefine their use of emerging technologies to stay competitive and innovative in a rapidly evolving economic landscape,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.

GCCs are now focusing on high-impact areas such as AI, engineering R&D and product development to maximise their potential for innovation. Kyndryl is uniquely positioned with the right balance of tech expertise and sector insights to help GCCs leverage this opportunity to drive sustainable, scalable growth. I look forward to building and refining Kyndryl’s offerings to enable us to deliver additional value to our customers,” said Prashobh Chandralayam, Vice President & Global GCC Leader at Kyndryl.

Kyndryl works with GCC customers to help them become a digital twin to their parent corporation. Kyndryl’s portfolio of IT services, including hybrid cloud solutions, business resiliency, security, network maintenance, data & AI services and digital workplace management enables GCCs to augment their operations and technology requirements. Kyndryl’s strategic hyperscaler partnerships help GCCs accelerate their AI adoption by embedding advanced AI capabilities across its cloud services, IT modernisation, cybersecurity, and data management solutions.

Kyndryl recently announced a US $2.25 billion investment in India over the next three years, underscoring the company’s commitment to making India its global powerhouse for developing and deploying advanced technology services, AI-powered transformation, and future-ready talent.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image