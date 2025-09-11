Kyndryl appoints Prashobh Chandralayam to lead its Global Capability Center (GCC) practice

Kyndryl announced the appointment of Prashobh Chandralayam as its Vice President & Global GCC Leader. In his new role, Prashobh will be responsible for scaling Kyndryl’s GCC practice by connecting Kyndryl’s deep services expertise and technology capabilities to the modernisation requirements of global GCC customers.

Prashobh brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning industry consulting, digital transformation, technology domain excellence and scaling high-impact GCC programs for Fortune 500 clients across industries. In his new role, Prashob will lead the development and execution of Kyndryl’s GCC strategy, expanding service offerings, championing innovation, operational excellence, and talent to identify new opportunities for growth and strategic collaboration.

“India’s position as a global technology hub is strengthened by the GCCs that are leveraging AI-driven insights to solve product, engineering, and operational challenges. They are no longer just offshore support arms, but have become the nerve centers of digital transformation for global enterprises. Prashobh’s leadership will help our GCC customers redefine their use of emerging technologies to stay competitive and innovative in a rapidly evolving economic landscape,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.

GCCs are now focusing on high-impact areas such as AI, engineering R&D and product development to maximise their potential for innovation. Kyndryl is uniquely positioned with the right balance of tech expertise and sector insights to help GCCs leverage this opportunity to drive sustainable, scalable growth. I look forward to building and refining Kyndryl’s offerings to enable us to deliver additional value to our customers,” said Prashobh Chandralayam, Vice President & Global GCC Leader at Kyndryl.

Kyndryl works with GCC customers to help them become a digital twin to their parent corporation. Kyndryl’s portfolio of IT services, including hybrid cloud solutions, business resiliency, security, network maintenance, data & AI services and digital workplace management enables GCCs to augment their operations and technology requirements. Kyndryl’s strategic hyperscaler partnerships help GCCs accelerate their AI adoption by embedding advanced AI capabilities across its cloud services, IT modernisation, cybersecurity, and data management solutions.

Kyndryl recently announced a US $2.25 billion investment in India over the next three years, underscoring the company’s commitment to making India its global powerhouse for developing and deploying advanced technology services, AI-powered transformation, and future-ready talent.