Progress Software Unveils Breakthrough SaaS RAG Platform Designed to Make Trustworthy and Verifiable Generative AI Accessible Across Organisations of all Sizes

Progress Software announced the launch of Progress® Agentic RAG, a SaaS Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) platform designed to make trustworthy and verifiable generative AI accessible across organisations and teams of all sizes. This launch marks a major milestone in affordable AI innovation for organisations looking to get the benefits of Large Language Models (LLMs) with results based on real business data. The new platform expands Progress’ portfolio of end-to-end data management, retrieval, and contextualisation solutions that empower businesses to leverage all their data to gain a competitive edge.

Today, all businesses contend with overwhelming and exponential growth in unstructured and structured data across different formats and languages. To improve business outcomes and productivity, organisations, teams, and individuals seek to extract meaningful insights from an endless array of documents, videos, audio, and other disparate sources that usually remain siloed or hard to find. Using GenAI without the context of all available business data leads to unreliable answers that aren’t useful to organisations. In addition, traditional RAG offerings require sophisticated expertise and significant resources to implement and run. Progress Agentic RAG changes the game by delivering traceable and intuitive GenAI-powered search that is simple to set up, easy to use, and affordable for businesses of any sise.

“Progress Agentic RAG is redefining how businesses interact with their data,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress Software. “By combining agentic intelligence with retrieval-augmented generation, we’re making AI practical, scalable, and trustworthy for every organisation. This platform unlocks the power of unstructured data across formats and languages through verifiable, no-code AI search. We believe Progress Agentic RAG is the easiest-to-use solution on the market today for helping businesses extract real value from GenAI.”

Progress Agentic RAG serves diverse users, from small businesses to global enterprises, leveraging intelligent AI agents that ingest, retrieve, and reason across all content types with speed, transparency, and precision. Its flexible SaaS deployment model minimises barriers to adoption, making transformative AI both accessible and affordable.

“Progress Agentic RAG, which we started using as Nuclia, has fundamentally changed how we access and act on information across our organisation,” said Patrick Garcia, Chief Digital, AI & Innovation Officer, SRS Distribution. “Its ability to deliver fast, accurate, and verifiable insights from our unstructured data has been a game-changer for productivity and decision-making.”

Key Features of Progress Agentic RAG platform:

No-Code RAG Pipeline : Agent-powered and streamlined ingestion, indexing and retrieval across multilingual text, audio, video and other formats.

: Agent-powered and streamlined ingestion, indexing and retrieval across multilingual text, audio, video and other formats. Intelligent Search : Enables the delivery of AI search and generative answers on top of unstructured data, providing knowledge in the form of trusted answers, in almost any language, from almost any data.

: Enables the delivery of AI search and generative answers on top of unstructured data, providing knowledge in the form of trusted answers, in almost any language, from almost any data. Deploy AI agents seamlessly : The only RAG platform specifically designed to deliver reliable and scalable retrieval functionalities to AI agents.

: The only RAG platform specifically designed to deliver reliable and scalable retrieval functionalities to AI agents. Multi-Model Integration : Supports all leading enterprise-ready Large Language Models (LLMs), offering full user control over the choice of LLM.

: Supports all leading enterprise-ready Large Language Models (LLMs), offering full user control over the choice of LLM. Purpose-built Database for RAG : Underpinned by NucliaDB, which, in addition to storing vectors, has built-in semantic search, keyword search, metadata search, knowledge graph traversal, and multi-modal understanding, needed to produce coherent, trusted, human-grade answers.

: Underpinned by NucliaDB, which, in addition to storing vectors, has built-in semantic search, keyword search, metadata search, knowledge graph traversal, and multi-modal understanding, needed to produce coherent, trusted, human-grade answers. RAG Evaluation Metrics (REMi): Built-in tools to support traceability and consistent answer quality.

“Agentic AI is reshaping how organisations interact with data and drive decision-making,” said Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager at IDC. “Cost-effective solutions like Progress Agentic RAG that are built for easier deployment can help businesses unlock productivity and innovation and be at the forefront of this transformation—regardless of their sise.”

Already deployed across industries, Progress Agentic RAG is accelerating sales cycles through AI-driven product recommendations, powering automated customer support through high-quality responses, and arming legal teams with precise semantic research. Organisations are further using the platform to preserve institutional knowledge, streamline onboarding, and securely query sensitive data- driving faster workflows and smarter decision-making.

Progress Agentic RAG platform is available now as a self-service offering on AWS Marketplace, as well as at Progress.com. Pricing starts at $700/month, providing small businesses, departmental teams, and individuals with the immediate power to transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence at an affordable price.