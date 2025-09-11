Salesforce collaborates with Jeena Sikho Lifecare to drive digital transformation in ayurvedic healthcare

Salesforce announced its collaboration with Jeena Sikho Lifecare to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance patient care. This collaboration leverages Salesforce’s AI-driven solutions to streamline operations, optimise patient engagement and expand access to holistic healthcare through digital platforms.

By integrating Salesforce Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud, Jeena Sikho Lifecare has unified functions such as critical operations, including Virtual Outpatient Department (VOPD), call center management, medicine order processing, and patient engagement. This integration has also elevated the company’s marketing automation, enabling AI-driven health campaigns that reach millions. Together, these innovations are already delivering measurable outcomes, including a 50% improvement in call center response times, more than 1,000 monthly VOPD sessions, and significantly stronger engagement across service verticals.

This implementation is being led in collaboration with Salesforce Consulting Partner, Quadrafort Technologies, and will pave the way for future innovations, including improved patient management, minimising treatment gaps through personalised follow-ups, and enhancing service quality.

Acharya Manish, Managing Director at Jeena Sikho Lifecare said, “At Jeena Sikho, Our mission is to treat critical illnesses holistically and bridge the gap between Ayurveda and modern healthcare. By joining hands with Salesforce, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that not only enhances patient experiences but also supports our broader vision of expanding Ayurvedic healthcare across India. This allows us to provide more accessible, efficient, and personalised treatments.”

Akshay Murthy, Regional Vice President – Sales, Salesforce India said, “Healthcare is at the forefront of embracing AI-driven transformation, and India has the unique opportunity to leapfrog into the future by combining ancient wisdom with modern innovation. We are delighted to collaborate with Jeena Sikho as a powerful example of how technology can amplify Ayurveda’s reach and relevance, thereby creating a new paradigm for holistic wellness that is personalised, efficient, and accessible at scale for all.”

Vaibhav Verma, COO at Quadrafort Technologies said, “Combining innovative AI capabilities with expert consulting, Quadrafort Technologies is proud to have supported Jeena Seekho throughout its digital transformation journey. With a deep understanding of the strategic vision required to leverage Salesforce effectively, we’ve helped drive meaningful business transformation, making this a win grounded in both insight and alignment.”

Looking ahead, Jeena Sikho plans to scale its HIIMS Clinics and Daycare Facilities, adopt Agentforce to improve service request management, and integrate advanced AI and predictive analytics to optimise treatment plans. The company is also exploring ways to expand its Ayurvedic education and training model to cultivate a network of self-reliant practitioners equipped to deliver high-quality care.