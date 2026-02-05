SAP has announced a significant expansion of its global learning ecosystem as part of its commitment to equip 12 million people worldwide with AI-ready skills by 2030.

The initiative aims to transform how professionals gain, validate and apply SAP expertise in an increasingly AI-driven enterprise landscape. SAP will expand access to high-quality, instructor-led training through new strategic partnerships and a broader network of authorised training providers, enabling organisations and individuals to build practical, implementation-ready skills at scale.

Expanding access to instructor-led, AI-enabled learning

From 2026 onwards, SAP will extend its partner-managed delivery model for SAP Learning Class courses, improving flexibility, geographic reach and language coverage. The expanded network of authorised partners will deliver premium SAP training globally, helping customers and partners address real-world implementation challenges as AI adoption accelerates across industries.

This expansion builds on SAP’s ongoing investments in modernising its learning portfolio. Since 2022, SAP has reached over four million learners globally, with the SAP Learning site growing from seven learning journeys to more than 400.

India emerges as a strategic skilling hub.

India plays a central role in SAP’s global skilling vision, accounting for 26% of SAP’s worldwide learner base. As one of the fastest-growing digital talent markets, India continues to drive global transformation through its expanding developer and consulting ecosystem.

With rapid modernisation and AI adoption, India currently has more than 25,000 open roles requiring SAP expertise across consulting, development and technology functions. Employers including Deloitte, KPMG, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki are actively recruiting SAP professionals, including entry-level talent. This demand underscores the need for expanded access to structured, instructor-led training to build a future-ready workforce.

Certification redesigned for real-world AI use

SAP has also reimagined its certification framework to emphasise performance-based, hands-on assessment. Candidates now complete practical exams using AI tools such as SAP Joule for Consultants, reflecting real project environments rather than theoretical knowledge alone.

Currently, 65 SAP certifications, representing 61% of all exams have transitioned to this performance-based format, with all remaining certifications expected to follow in the first half of 2026.

Commenting on the approach, Tata Consultancy Services highlighted the value of competency-based validation. A senior leader at the company noted that performance-driven SAP certifications help ensure real-world proficiency across SAP BTP and generative AI use cases, maximising business impact for clients.

Key elements of SAP’s expanded skilling ecosystem

Industry-ready, AI-enabled learning: Instructor-led training with hands-on exposure to AI tools such as SAP Joule

Instructor-led training with hands-on exposure to AI tools such as SAP Joule Practical, job-focused skill development: Real-world case studies, guided practice and collaborative workshops

Real-world case studies, guided practice and collaborative workshops Standardised enterprise upskilling: Performance-based certifications focused on problem-solving and execution

Performance-based certifications focused on problem-solving and execution Flexible learning pathways: Expanded journeys across AI, business analysis, system administration and SAP Build roles.

“Preparing the global workforce for the AI era requires learning that is practical, scalable and closely aligned with real business needs,” said Andre Bechtold, President, SAP Industries & Experiences. “By expanding access to high-quality, AI-enabled SAP training, we are enabling professionals to build the skills that modern enterprises depend on.”

By scaling AI-ready learning globally, SAP is positioning talent markets such as India to play a defining role in shaping the future of enterprise innovation.