UTI Mutual Fund has announced the launch of VAANI (V.A.A.N.I – वाणी), a voice-first, agentic AI-powered contact centre solution, becoming the first asset management company (AMC) in India to deploy agentic AI technology for investor servicing.

Designed to transform customer engagement, VAANI is expected to automate 79% of inbound investor calls in 2026, marking a significant step in UTI Mutual Fund’s digital transformation journey. The bilingual AI agent supports interactions in English and Hindi, addressing a wide range of use cases, including general enquiries, account-related assistance, process-driven requests and investor education.

Reimagining contact centre engagement with agentic AI

Unlike traditional IVR systems or rule-based chatbots, VAANI delivers context-aware, human-like conversations that can understand intent, make decisions and provide personalised responses in real time. Operating 24×7, the agentic AI solution enables consistent, standardised service while significantly reducing dependency on live agents.

By automating routine interactions, VAANI allows UTI Mutual Fund’s customer service teams to focus on complex, high-value investor queries that require human judgement and specialised expertise, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Leadership perspective

Commenting on the launch, Vetri Subramaniam, Managing Director & CEO, UTI Asset Management Company, said:

“For us, innovation is not only about adopting new technology but also about enhancing investor experience through meaningful digital transformation. VAANI represents our commitment to modernisation and customer-centricity. By becoming the first Indian fund house to deploy agentic AI in our contact centre, we are not just automating processes—we are reimagining how investors interact with us. This initiative supports our vision of building a more responsive, technology-led investor ecosystem.”

Powered by VoicingAI

The deployment is powered by VoicingAI, an enterprise-grade agentic voice AI platform designed to meet the stringent accuracy, compliance and trust requirements of regulated industries such as financial services.

“We are honoured to partner with UTI Mutual Fund on this landmark initiative,” said Abhi Kumar, co-founder of VoicingAI. “VAANI demonstrates the true potential of agentic AI in financial services—not only in automation rates, but also in delivering natural, contextually aware and genuinely helpful conversations. UTI’s first-to-market approach sets a new benchmark for customer experience in the Indian asset management industry.”

Driving efficiency and investor experience

The implementation of VAANI is expected to deliver:

Faster query resolution and reduced response times

Improved customer satisfaction and consistency

Optimised contact centre operations

Better utilisation of human agents for complex investor needs

This initiative aligns with UTI Mutual Fund’s broader strategy to leverage AI and machine learning to enhance service delivery, operational resilience and investor engagement in an increasingly competitive financial services landscape.