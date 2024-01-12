Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to Global chief revenue officer, SAP business technology platform

SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to Global chief revenue officer, SAP business technology platform

News
By Express Computer
0 6

SAP announced Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, has been elevated to a global role as the Chief revenue officer, SAP business technology platform (SAP BTP). In his new role, Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP’s artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration. Bawa will continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced.

“We are witnessing an unparalleled wave of innovation with SAP at its core,” commented Claudio Muruzabal, Chief Business Officer, SAP. “Kulmeet has extensive experience helping businesses create new opportunities through cloud transformation, optimising their data, and innovating with Business AI. I look forward to Kulmeet bringing those skills to customers around the world.”

Commenting on the appointment, Bawa noted, “SAP and our customers are going through a critical transformation and have a unique opportunity to redefine how successful businesses run. I am incredibly excited to apply everything I’ve learned in our Indian business in a global field, and to continue to contribute to customer transformation journeys around the world.”

A technology leader with two decades of experience across Asia, Bawa joined SAP India in 2020. Under his leadership SAP India became one of the company’s fastest-growing global markets, with a focus on some of the subcontinent’s most transformative organisations, including the 50 Indian unicorns which run on SAP today.

Paul Marriott, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan, said, “Under Kulmeet’s leadership, SAP India has gone from strength to strength. His ability to showcase a profound understanding of the business landscape, engage deeply with people, partners, and customers, and build a people-centric organisation will only benefit more customers in this global role.”

Known for his authentic and inclusive leadership style, he also holds an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy for exemplifying committed leadership and has always been a huge champion of diversity and inclusion. Prior to SAP, Kulmeet has also served in various leadership roles in major technology companies such as Adobe, Microsoft Corporation, and Sun Microsystems.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image