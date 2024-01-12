SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to Global chief revenue officer, SAP business technology platform

SAP announced Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, has been elevated to a global role as the Chief revenue officer, SAP business technology platform (SAP BTP). In his new role, Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP’s artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration. Bawa will continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced.

“We are witnessing an unparalleled wave of innovation with SAP at its core,” commented Claudio Muruzabal, Chief Business Officer, SAP. “Kulmeet has extensive experience helping businesses create new opportunities through cloud transformation, optimising their data, and innovating with Business AI. I look forward to Kulmeet bringing those skills to customers around the world.”

Commenting on the appointment, Bawa noted, “SAP and our customers are going through a critical transformation and have a unique opportunity to redefine how successful businesses run. I am incredibly excited to apply everything I’ve learned in our Indian business in a global field, and to continue to contribute to customer transformation journeys around the world.”

A technology leader with two decades of experience across Asia, Bawa joined SAP India in 2020. Under his leadership SAP India became one of the company’s fastest-growing global markets, with a focus on some of the subcontinent’s most transformative organisations, including the 50 Indian unicorns which run on SAP today.

Paul Marriott, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan, said, “Under Kulmeet’s leadership, SAP India has gone from strength to strength. His ability to showcase a profound understanding of the business landscape, engage deeply with people, partners, and customers, and build a people-centric organisation will only benefit more customers in this global role.”

Known for his authentic and inclusive leadership style, he also holds an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy for exemplifying committed leadership and has always been a huge champion of diversity and inclusion. Prior to SAP, Kulmeet has also served in various leadership roles in major technology companies such as Adobe, Microsoft Corporation, and Sun Microsystems.