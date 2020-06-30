SAP India unveils initiative to make MSMEs globally competitive

Read Article

Enterprise software major SAP has launched a new programme called “Global Bharat” to enable Indian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) become globally competitive by equipping them with digital technologies.

The programme is aimed at driving greater efficiencies of MSMEs by adopting three initiatives — gaining access to global marketplace, digitally skilling workforce and digitally transforming businesses.

“The impact of pandemic on the economy and businesses has been felt majorly by MSMEs across the country. Being a potential contributor to India’s GDP (29 per cent) and providing employment to over 111 million people, it is imperative to strengthen the sector for the revival of the country’s economy,” Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said in a statement.

“Global Bharat, is our endeavour to enable MSMEs to augment business operations and re-access critical processes that overcome inefficiencies and make them globally competitive.”

First, as a result of the programme, MSMEs will have open access to SAP Ariba Discovery where any buyer can post sourcing needs and any of the four million suppliers on Ariba Network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods and services required with no fees through December 31, 2020.

Ariba Network is a digital business-to-business marketplace where more than $3.3 trillion in global commerce flows annually. By accessing the SAP Ariba Discovery offer, Indian MSMEs can enroll themselves as suppliers and access a global customer market.

Secondly, business owners will have access to SAP India’s Code Unnati, a coveted “Golden Peacock Award” winning digital skilling initiative.

MSMEs will be provided accessibility to 240 courses, with more getting added in a few months, on digital financial, soft skills, productivity technologies that will digitally skill the workforce and adapt to the new working environments.

The curated courses will be made available through a mobile application for people to access via their android smartphone devices, SAP India said.

Thirdly, the Global Bharat initiative also brings affordable and accessible enterprise technology for MSMEs.

The programme was launched in association with Nasscom Foundation, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Pratham InfoTech Foundation.

