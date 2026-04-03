Savex–Hitachi Vantara partnership signals rising demand for data infrastructure in India’s AI era

As Indian enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI, cloud, and data-driven business models, the underlying infrastructure supporting these ambitions is undergoing a quiet but significant shift. The newly announced distribution partnership between Savex Technologies and Hitachi Vantara is a reflection of this evolving landscape—where data platforms are becoming central to enterprise transformation.

Mumbai-based Savex Technologies, one of India’s largest ICT distributors, has entered into an agreement with Hitachi Vantara to expand the reach of enterprise-grade data storage and hybrid cloud solutions across the country. The collaboration is aimed not just at widening market access, but at enabling organizations to modernize how they manage, store, and derive value from data.

At the core of this partnership lies a growing enterprise need: unified, scalable, and secure data environments. With businesses increasingly dealing with fragmented data across systems, the ability to bring block, file, and object storage under a single architecture is becoming critical. Hitachi Vantara’s Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) One is positioned to address this challenge by offering consolidated visibility and control—capabilities that are especially relevant in AI-led use cases.

Industry trends reinforce the timing of this move. According to Gartner, by 2028, 80% of organizations are expected to build generative AI applications directly on their existing data management platforms. This shift places immense pressure on enterprises to ensure their data infrastructure is not only scalable, but also AI-ready.

The Savex–Hitachi Vantara alliance also highlights the increasingly strategic role of channel ecosystems in India’s technology market. Rather than direct-only engagement, technology providers are leaning on distribution partners to bridge capability gaps, provide localized expertise, and drive adoption across diverse industry verticals—including government, BFSI, and manufacturing.

For Savex, the partnership expands its enterprise portfolio into deeper data infrastructure capabilities, aligning with its evolution from a traditional distributor to a solution-led enabler. With a footprint spanning 750+ cities and a partner network exceeding 10,000, the company is positioned to take these offerings beyond metro markets into emerging enterprise clusters.

From Hitachi Vantara’s perspective, the collaboration strengthens its channel-first strategy in India, a market where digital transformation initiatives are accelerating across sectors. By combining its technology stack with Savex’s reach and partner ecosystem, the company aims to scale adoption of its hybrid cloud and data management solutions more effectively.

Beyond the immediate business implications, the partnership underscores a broader shift in how enterprises are approaching digital transformation. The focus is no longer just on deploying applications, but on building resilient data foundations that can support AI workloads, ensure compliance, and drive real-time decision-making.

As organizations continue to navigate this transition, partnerships like these will play a critical role in shaping how technology is delivered, consumed, and scaled—especially in a market as complex and fast-evolving as India.