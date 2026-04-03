In citizen services, security is not a feature; it is the foundation: Golok Kumar Simli, BLS International

In an era where governments are rapidly digitising citizen services, the real challenge is not merely technological scale but the ability to embed trust into every interaction. Few organisations sit as squarely at this intersection as BLS International, where physical citizen touchpoints converge with complex digital backends serving sovereign entities across geographies. For Golok Kumar Simli, President – Technology & Innovation at BLS International, the definition of digital transformation in such an environment is fundamentally different from that of a typical digital enterprise.

“Meaningful digital transformation in a high-trust, regulation-heavy ecosystem like BLS International is not about digitising processes; it is about re-architecting trust at scale,” Simli says. In his view, while digital-native enterprises often prioritise speed, experience, and cost efficiency, citizen-service ecosystems demand a far more delicate balance. “Transformation must balance three non-negotiable parameters…trust, compliance, and inclusivity,” he explains.

This philosophy is deeply embedded in how BLS approaches its “phygital” model, an integration of physical centres such as visa application centres and consular offices with digital platforms. The goal is not just efficiency, but consistency and assurance. “Every interaction, whether physical or digital, must be secure, auditable, and compliant with sovereign regulations,” he notes, adding that true transformation is measured through outcomes like reduced turnaround times, transparency, and citizen satisfaction rather than just process optimisation.

Operating across multiple governments introduces another layer of complexity. Each country brings its own regulatory frameworks, policy nuances, and citizen expectations. For Simli, solving this challenge required a decisive shift from project-based execution to platform thinking. “The key is to avoid ‘customisation chaos.’ True scalability comes from standardisation at the core and flexibility at the edges,” he says.

At the heart of this approach lies a standardised digital core, encompassing workflow engines, document management systems, identity frameworks, and analytics, paired with a configurable layer that adapts to country-specific requirements. This architecture is reinforced by an API-first, modular design that allows seamless integration with embassy systems, national identity platforms, and third-party services. “Encoding regulatory requirements into configurable rules rather than hardcoding them allows rapid adaptation without fragmenting the architecture,” Simli explains, underscoring the importance of what he describes as “policy-as-code.”

Yet, in a domain where sensitive citizen data flows across borders, covering passports, visas, and consular services, security is not just critical; it is existential. Simli is unequivocal on this point, “in citizen services, security is not a feature; it is the foundation,” Simli adds. At BLS, this translates into a “secure by design, compliant by default” philosophy that permeates every layer of the technology stack.

From zero-trust architectures that continuously verify every user and transaction, to privacy-by-design frameworks aligned with global standards such as GDPR, the organisation embeds security from day one. “Security and trust must be engineered into architecture, processes, and culture from day zero, and not retrofitted later,” he emphasises. This extends to data sovereignty requirements, with region-specific deployments and hybrid or sovereign cloud strategies ensuring compliance with local regulations, alongside end-to-end encryption and robust identity controls.

As emerging technologies like AI and automation begin to reshape citizen services, they bring both opportunity and risk. Faster processing, improved accuracy, and enhanced user experiences are clear benefits, but concerns around bias, explainability, and regulatory compliance cannot be ignored. Simli acknowledges this duality, stressing that responsibility must come before innovation.

“Emerging technologies are powerful, but in public-facing systems, responsibility must precede innovation,” he says. At BLS, this translates into a carefully governed approach to AI adoption. The organisation prioritises augmentation over replacement, deploying AI in areas such as document verification, application triaging, and anomaly detection, while avoiding fully autonomous decision-making in sensitive contexts. “AI models must be transparent and explainable, especially where decisions impact citizens,” he adds, noting the importance of audit trails and human oversight. The emphasis, he says, is on building not just intelligent systems, but “trusted intelligent systems.”

However, even the most sophisticated technology strategies can falter without effective change management. For Simli, who brings over two decades of leadership experience, the human dimension remains the most challenging aspect of transformation. Resistance from frontline staff, varying levels of digital maturity across geographies, and the need to align multiple stakeholders, from government bodies to internal teams, are persistent hurdles.

“Technology transformation fails not because of systems, but because of people and processes,” he reflects. BLS addresses this through a co-creation approach, involving stakeholders early in the design phase to build ownership and trust. Transformation is rolled out in phases, starting with high-impact, low-disruption initiatives that demonstrate quick wins. At the same time, the organisation invests heavily in capability building, equipping frontline staff to act as “digital ambassadors.” As Simli puts it, “Adoption at scale happens when people see technology not as a threat, but as an enabler of efficiency and service excellence.”

Looking ahead, Simli sees the future of citizen and consular services being defined by a shift from reactive to predictive systems. AI-driven platforms will anticipate citizen needs, while digital identity frameworks and verifiable credentials will enable seamless, secure interactions across borders. The convergence of physical and digital channels will deepen further, creating fully integrated “apply anywhere, process anywhere” ecosystems.

“The future is not about digitising government services, but about redefining how trust is delivered at scale in a digital world,” he says. To stay ahead, BLS is investing in next-generation digital public infrastructure-aligned platforms, AI-powered operations, zero-trust cybersecurity frameworks, and advanced data intelligence systems. The ambition is clear and it is to build systems that are not only efficient and scalable, but also inclusive, resilient, and, above all, trusted.

At its core, BLS International’s journey underscores a broader truth about digital transformation in the public domain. Technology may be the enabler, but trust remains the currency, and in a world increasingly mediated by digital systems, re-architecting that trust at scale may well be the most critical transformation of all.