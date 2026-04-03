ESET launches AI-powered MDR service in APAC

ESET has launched its AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service across the Asia Pacific region, introducing two subscription tiers-ESET PROTECT MDR for SMBs and ESET PROTECT MDR. Ultimate for enterprises, to address the growing complexity and speed of cyber threats.

The offering combines real-time threat detection with a reported mean time to respond (MTTR) of six minutes, positioning it among the fastest response capabilities in the industry. This marks a significant improvement compared to the industry median breach detection time of 24 days, highlighting the critical need for faster response mechanisms in modern cybersecurity environments.

The MDR platform delivers end-to-end protection across endpoints, email, and cloud applications, along with capabilities such as vulnerability detection, patch management, continuous monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response. The enterprise-tier solution further extends into customised threat hunting and remote digital forensic support, enabling deeper visibility and control.

The launch comes against a backdrop of increasing cybersecurity challenges in APAC. According to ESET’s research, a majority of organisations report being targeted by cyberattacks despite high confidence in their security posture, while a significant proportion cite lack of skilled cybersecurity personnel as a key barrier. This talent gap is particularly acute in the region, reinforcing the need for managed services that combine automation with expert intervention.

Parvinder Walia, President of APAC at ESET, emphasised that the evolving sophistication and speed of cyber threats require organisations to move from reactive to proactive security models. He noted that combining AI, human expertise, and global threat intelligence enables organisations to detect and respond to incidents within minutes, significantly reducing potential impact.

The MDR service is also designed to support Managed Service Providers (MSPs), which are increasingly targeted in supply-chain attacks. By offering a unified, always-on security layer, ESET aims to help MSPs secure both their own environments and those of their clients while maintaining operational efficiency.

In addition to core detection and response capabilities, the offering includes premium support services, providing 24/7 expert assistance, deployment and upgrade support, and system health checks to ensure optimal performance and minimal downtime.

With this launch, ESET is strengthening its position in the APAC cybersecurity market, focusing on AI-driven, managed security services that address both the escalating threat landscape and the persistent shortage of cybersecurity talent.