BFSI takes centre stage in India’s AI-driven IT-BPM workforce transformation: Finds Han Digital Solution

Han Digital Solution released findings from its India IT-BPM Talent Intelligence Report 2026, highlighting how artificial intelligence is driving one of the most significant workforce transformations across India’s technology and business operations ecosystem.

According to Han Digital’s talent intelligence insights, BFSI has emerged as a strategic nucleus of India’s IT-BPM growth story, contributing the largest share of industry revenues, while simultaneously becoming the strongest driver of AI-resilient operations hiring. At a time when automation and AI-led process optimisation are significantly reducing recruitment across traditional non-banking operational functions; demand for skilled BFSI operations talent continues to accelerate, driven by the sector’s need for human-led governance, compliance, risk management, and decision-making capabilities. This shift marks a defining moment for India’s talent economy.

“India is witnessing a structural reset in enterprise hiring,” said Saravanan Balasundaram, Founder & CEO, Han Digital Solution. “AI is undoubtedly transforming the future of operations, but what we are seeing in the BFSI sector is equally important. Enterprises are doubling down on skilled human talent for high-accountability operational environments. The demand today is no longer for large generic workforces, but for productivity-ready professionals who can work alongside AI systems, manage regulatory complexity, and bring operational judgment that technology alone cannot replace.”

According to the study, non-banking operations hiring across outsourcing and support functions has declined by nearly 40–50% over the past 12 months compared to the previous year. In contrast, Banking and Insurance operations hiring has accelerated significantly across India, with more than 15,000–20,000 new roles created during the last year alone.

India’s broader IT-BPM industry continues to remain a global growth engine, with total sector revenue projected to reach $315 billion in FY26, reflecting a 6.1% year-on-year increase. BPM revenue alone is estimated at $59 billion, while the BFSI vertical contributes nearly 42% of the overall IT-BPM industry revenue, reinforcing its position as the sector’s most dominant growth contributor.

The demand surge spans a wide range of operational functions including banking back-office operations, live underwriting support, loan processing, mortgage operations, KYC and AML compliance, claims adjudication, financial crime operations, treasury support, collections management, and regulatory reporting. Han Digital estimates that BFSI hiring across India is expected to grow by 8–9% year-on-year during 2026–27, with the sector projected to create nearly 200,000 permanent jobs by 2030.

The hiring momentum is being distributed across multiple employer segments. BFSI Global Capability Centres (GCCs) account for nearly 30–40% of current hiring demand, with India now hosting approximately 190 BFSI GCCs employing more than 550,000 professionals. IT services and BPM firms contribute another 20–30% of hiring activity as they continue expanding dedicated banking operations delivery centres across the country. Specialised BPO operators focused on financial processing, claims management, and compliance operations make up the remaining demand, particularly for mid-level operational talent.

One of the strongest workforce trends identified through this study is the sharp rise in demand for professionals with one to four years of experience. This segment now represents nearly 40% of total BFSI operations hiring demand. Organisations increasingly prefer professionals who already possess process understanding, compliance awareness, and operational maturity, enabling them to work effectively in AI-enabled operating environments without extensive training cycles.

“AI is eliminating repetitive tasks, but it is simultaneously increasing the value of domain-aware operational talent,” added Saravanan. “The future workforce model will belong to professionals who combine operational expertise with digital adaptability. India is uniquely positioned to become the global hub for this next generation of BFSI operations talent.”

Geographically, Bengaluru continues to dominate the BFSI hiring landscape, accounting for nearly 35–40% of total demand, followed by Pune and Mumbai at 20–25%, Hyderabad at 15–20%, and Chennai at 15–20%. However, the next phase of expansion is increasingly shifting toward Tier-II delivery ecosystems including Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Indore, and Lucknow, where enterprises are finding strong talent availability, lower attrition levels, and significant cost advantages.

With India’s BFSI GCC market projected to grow from $40 billion in 2023 to nearly $125–135 billion by 2032, alongside the Indian fintech economy expected to touch $550.9 billion by 2033, Han Digital believes the ongoing hiring acceleration represents far more than a temporary workforce trend. It signals the emergence of a new AI-enabled operating model where India will continue to play a central role in powering the global financial services workforce of the future.