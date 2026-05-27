SBM Offshore strengthens India commitment with new Bengaluru office, advancing global engineering and digital capabilities

SBM Offshore India inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru, India, reinforcing the Company’s long-term commitment to India as a strategic hub for global operations, engineering, and digital innovation. The opening was attended by SBM Offshore Chief Executive Officer Øivind Tangen, along with Scott Sandlin, Country Chair – India, ExxonMobil, and Anne Cremers, Deputy Consul General at the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The new office marks a significant milestone in SBM Offshore’s continued growth in India. The Company currently employs approximately 790 professionals in India and plans to expand by an additional 200 roles in the near term, underlining its investment in building a high-performing and future-ready workforce.

SBM Offshore India plays a critical role in supporting the Company’s global operations across the full project lifecycle. The India team contributes 70–80% of detailed engineering scope on projects and supports approximately 60% of overall engineering activities globally, while also serving as a centralised hub for bulk procurement and leading brownfield project execution and lifecycle support.

Øivind Tangen, Chief Executive Officer, SBM Offshore said, “India continues to play an increasingly important role in SBM Offshore’s global delivery model, and the launch of our new Bengaluru office reflects our long-term commitment to investing in world-class talent and capabilities in the country. Over the years, our India operations have evolved into a highly integrated hub, contributing significantly across engineering, project execution, brownfield projects, Supply Chain digital innovation, and enabling functions. As we look ahead, this new office will strengthen our ability to deliver complex energy infrastructure projects more efficiently and collaboratively, while supporting our ambitions for sustainable, high-quality growth.”

Brathaban Karuppaiah, Country General Manager, SBM Offshore India added, “Over the years, our Bengaluru operations have grown into a critical centre of excellence, bringing together strong engineering expertise, project delivery capabilities, and advanced digital competencies. The new office reflects our commitment to creating a modern, collaborative environment that enables our teams to work seamlessly with global counterparts while continuing to deliver high-quality outcomes for excellence in our projects. As we expand our footprint, we remain focused on nurturing local talent and strengthening India’s role as a key pillar in SBM Offshores global ecosystem.”

The Bengaluru office is designed to enable seamless collaboration across teams and enhance delivery efficiency. It anchors key functions including document control, information management, digital solutions administration, and operations support, while strengthening capabilities in digital twins and asset integrity. The facility reflects SBM Offshore’s evolution in India from a delivery centre to a strategic global capability hub supporting integrated project delivery, innovation, and operational excellence.

The launch of the new facility reflects SBM Offshore’s evolution in India, from a traditional delivery centre to a strategic global capability hub driving integrated project delivery, innovation, and operational excellence across its portfolio. The office will also serve as a platform to strengthen engagement with global stakeholders and support the Company’s expanding role in complex energy infrastructure projects.