Razorpay brings Payment CLI to India; built for developers and the AI agent era

Towards a commitment to building an AI-ready financial infrastructure, Razorpay announced the launch of the Razorpay Command Line Interface (CLI) in India to let developers manage payments directly from where they write code, without switching tabs or logging into dashboards.

In simple terms, developers and AI builders can now handle payments, issue refunds, manage orders, and check transactions right inside their coding setup using Razorpay CLI. No extra screens. No back-and-forth. Just faster building.

For example, instead of opening the Razorpay dashboard and manually searching for a payment, a developer or even an AI assistant can simply type:

– “Show me my latest payment.”

– “Refund this transaction.”

…the AI assistant can then use the Razorpay CLI to securely fetch the information.

The Razorpay CLI is designed to work across modern developer environments and automation tools, including AI-powered coding platforms and agentic workfl ows that developers already use today. It is available across platforms like Anthropic’s Claude Cowork, OpenAI Codex, and other agentic environments, allowing AI agents to interact with Razorpay directly from these environments.

Why does this matter?

Because the way India builds software is changing faster.

Today, AI is making coding accessible to far more people, enabling anyone, not just developers, to build apps, websites, and businesses faster. But while coding became smarter and quicker, payments still required people to stop what they were doing, log into dashboards, click through screens, and manually complete tasks.

Razorpay wants to change that.

Commenting on the launch, Khilan Haria, CPO, Razorpay, said, “The way businesses work with software is changing fast. Dashboards will continue to exist, but they can no longer be the only way businesses interact with payments. Businesses increasingly expect payments to work naturally inside the tools and automation systems they already use every day. With Razorpay CLI, a developer can test integrations automatically, a fi nance team can reconcile payments without relying on manual processes, and AI agents can interact with Razorpay directly from coding environments. Our goal is simple – make building in India faster, easier, and more AI-ready.”

The Razorpay CLI strives to remove repetitive manual work and help businesses automate payment operations more easily. Over time, it will also allow AI agents to handle more payment-related tasks automatically, helping businesses scale faster with fewer operational bottlenecks.

The launch refl ects a larger shift happening across the technology industry, where software is increasingly being built, tested, and managed with the help of AI agents. Razorpay’s CLI builds on the company’s broader investments in AI-native infrastructure, including its MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, which allows AI systems to interact with Razorpay more naturally.

Together, these efforts are part of Razorpay’s larger vision of making every Razorpay capability accessible across code, automation tools, AI agents, APIs, and developer environments, not just via dashboards.