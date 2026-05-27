Juspay’s HyperCredit Engine powers scalable EMI solutions on Flipkart

Juspay announced that its HyperCredit tech stack has driven significant growth in the EMI disbursement volumes for Flipkart’s EMI program. Since the collaboration began over six months ago, Juspay’s technology infrastructure has played a pivotal role in scaling the program and expanding access to credit for millions of consumers.

By leveraging Juspay’s credit orchestration engine, this collaboration has transformed credit access for Indian consumers, delivering a high-performance financing experience that redefines the digital shopping journey.

Integrating these capabilities into Flipkart has helped drive financial inclusion at scale through Hypercredit’s advanced capabilities of hosting lender-configured logic to match customers with the most suitable lender. This helps reduce friction across the loan journey, improves approval rates, and empowers lenders on Flipkart’s program to offer more tailored credit solutions to customers.

Since the integration, the program has reported an approximate 2X increase in new users opting for EMI solutions, driven by fast, reliable credit access and a secure, frictionless credit disbursement experience for the end user. The EMI program matches customers with suitable lenders in real time, completing the end-to-end loan journey in just 5-7 minutes while maintaining 99.999% reliability, even during peak shopping hours.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for the Indian financial landscape. According to Mordor Intelligence, the India Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market size in 2026 is estimated at USD 37.03 billion, growing from a 2025 value of USD 30.88 billion. With projections reaching USD 91.86 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 19.94%, the demand for integrated credit is soaring.

“Our mission with Hypercredit is to make credit as easy and reliable as a one-click payment,” said Ishan Sharma, Head of Sales and Business Development. “By serving as the technology partner for Flipkart’s EMI program, we are demonstrating how a sophisticated orchestration layer can handle the immense scale of Indian e-commerce while driving true financial inclusion. We aim to build a payments infrastructure that empowers consumers through accessible and instant credit”.

The scale-up of the Flipkart EMI program, powered by Juspay, has proven particularly effective during peak traffic periods such as major sale events covering several pin codes, categories, and higher price points, thereby reinforcing its position as a customer-first marketplace.

Commenting on the milestone, Nishant Kurup, Vice President – Fintech, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, our focus has always been on making commerce more inclusive and accessible for millions of customers across India. Our partnership with Juspay strengthens our ability to offer seamless and reliable EMI solutions, enabling customers to access credit instantly and shop with greater convenience. As we continue to scale, this collaboration allows us to enhance affordability, expand reach across pin codes, and deliver a superior shopping experience backed by strong technology.”

Looking ahead, this collaboration aims to further democratise credit access to the broader consumer base of India. By innovating at the intersection of payments and lending, Juspay is removing affordability barriers to foster a more inclusive financial ecosystem.