Savex Technologies expands AI solutions portfolio through strategic collaboration with VAST Data

As organisations accelerate their AI and data-driven initiatives, the need for scalable, high-performance infrastructure has become a strategic imperative. Addressing this growing demand, Savex Technologies, an ICT distributors, has announced a strategic collaboration with VAST Data, integrating the VAST AI Operating System (AI OS) into its expanding AI solutions portfolio.

This partnership positions Savex to deliver AI-ready infrastructure to businesses across India, enabling them to unlock real-time insights, optimise operations, and build future-ready, data-centric enterprises.

Powering next-generation AI workloads

The collaboration brings to Indian organisations the full suite of capabilities offered by the VAST AI OS, including:

  • VAST DataStore

  • VAST DataBase

  • VAST DataEngine

  • VAST DataSpace

Together, these components provide a unified, scalable platform designed to support large-scale AI workloads, high-speed data processing, advanced analytics and generative AI use cases. By simplifying data pipelines and improving access to both structured and unstructured data, the platform enables faster time-to-insight and greater operational efficiency.

“As organisations across industries embrace AI to enhance efficiency and gain real-time intelligence, the foundation must be robust, scalable and future-proof,” said Raunak Jagasia, Director, Savex Technologies. “By integrating the VAST AI OS into our offerings, we are empowering our partner ecosystem to deliver high-performance infrastructure that drives tangible business outcomes.”

Strengthening the partner ecosystem

Beyond technology integration, Savex will extend comprehensive support to its vast network of resellers and system integrators through:

  • Targeted enablement and training programmes

  • Strong pre-sales and technical support

  • Joint customer engagement initiatives

With its pan-India distribution footprint, Savex is uniquely positioned to take these advanced solutions to organisations of all sizes — from rapidly growing mid-sized firms to large, data-intensive enterprises.

VAST Data’s AI Operating System is enabling organisations to reimagine what’s possible with intelligent systems and data-centric infrastructure,” said Joanne Ong, Channel Director, APJ, VAST Data. “Together with Savex, we are helping customers in India accelerate time-to-insight, streamline data pipelines and unlock new value from their data.”

Driving India’s AI-first transformation

This collaboration is particularly significant as India continues to emerge as a global hub for AI-led innovation across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications and government. By providing a unified platform for data storage, management and analytics, Savex and VAST Data are helping to bridge the gap between ambition and execution.

The partnership reflects a shared vision: to democratise access to AI-ready infrastructure, reduce complexity and empower organisations to innovate at scale.

As Indian enterprises move from experimentation to enterprise-wide AI deployment, strategic collaborations such as this will play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s next phase of digital growth.

