Savex Technologies expands product portfolio with Seceon’s cybercurity platform

Seceon has announced it has added Savex Technologies to its growing list of value-added distibutor (VAD) partners. The two companies have officially signed a distribution agreement to offer enterprises and service providers solutions for detection and prevention of all known and unknown cyber threats in real-time from outside and within the organisation.

Savex Technologies is the third largest information and communication technology distributor in India. Savex is headquarted in Mumbai with 86 sales offices and 42 stocking locations across the country catering to over 7,000 customers in more than 650 cities.

Seceon and Savex Technologies have partnered to develop new channels for the Seceon Open Threat Management (OTM) platform and the solutions – aiSIEM, aiMSSP and aiXDR – built on the platform.

“India cybersecurity market is growing at a higher rate than global cybersecurity market rate primarily because of focus on digitisation, government initiatives and also increased cyber attacks,” said Lalit Shinde, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Seceon. He added, “Savex Technologies is a reputed and very well estabilished value-added distributor with a very large channel in the region and working together we intend to bring the disruptive innovation in cyber security market to this region for all organisations irrespective of their size.”

Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies said, “We are glad to collaborate with a leading technology solutions provider like Seceon who pioneers the industry’s fully automated platform on detecting cyber security threats and vulnerabilities, eradicating in real-time. We believe this strategic partnership would enable us to further deliver Seceon award winning solution – aiSIEM into the channel and ultimately supporting our mutual customers across the country.’’

