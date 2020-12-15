SBI bags two Brandon Hall Technology Excellence Awards for ‘e-RBC’ & ‘e-Gyanshala’ Learning Initiatives

Read Article

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has won two Brandon Hall Technology Excellence Awards for its “e-RBC” and “e-Gyanshala” initiatives that benefit more than 2 lakh employees.

SBI has won these awards in two categories viz. Best Advance in Technology for Crisis Management for “e-RBC” Initiative and Best Advance in Social Learning Technology for “e-Gyanshala” Initiative.

Commenting on the occasion, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “This honour has been bestowed upon SBI in recognition of the technology initiatives introduced by the Bank towards upskilling and knowledge upgrade of its employees. In the present challenging circumstances where the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented conduct of regular classroom training at the Bank’s extensive training network, SBI took the challenge as an opportunity to create technology driven tools for giving a seamless learning experience to its employees from anywhere anytime. As the Banking sector is experiencing constant changes, fuelled by innovative products & services by Fintechs, new entrants, resultant growth and evolution of customer expectations, the Bank recognizes the need to be on its toes and continuously upskill to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

SBI developed the e-RBC technology initiative entirely in-house for online delivery of its Role Based Certifications programs for its more than 2 Lakh employees, as the physical training programs could not be held due to travel restrictions and social distancing considerations on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The e-Gyanshala Initiative is another marquee learning initiative of SBI, for providing gamified engaging e-learning to its employees, and a repository of knowledge and a solution to their queries related to day to day Banking.

The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, also known as the Academy Awards of Learning & Development, recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools to achieve measurable results.

