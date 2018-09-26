SBI’s YONO app crosses 10 million downloads mark in 10 months

State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) first comprehensive digital service platform YONO (acronym for ‘You Only Need One’) app has crossed the 10 million downloads mark on Google Play Store and App Store as on 25 September 2018. Customers can use this all-in-one solution for all their banking, shopping, lifestyle and investment needs.

YONO is among the Top-5 finance Apps on the App Store & Play Store. Since the launch of Yono, SBI has further added 25 new e-merchants including IRCTC, Book My Show, SOTC, Expedia, kindle, booking.com and Mozarto along with auto majors like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Ford etc on the YONO Online Marketplace, bringing the total number of merchants available on the platform to 85. Last month, the bank signed an MoU to collaborate with Reliance JIO to offer special connectivity and device solutions for SBI customers.

“10 million downloads and counting, is an impressive feat for the app in such a short time. We are delighted to know that YONO is liked and accepted by our customers. I feel that reaching this landmark is a testimony to the efforts of our innovative team. This achievement gives us a strong boost for more innovation to explore further options on YONO to offer enhanced convenience to the customers”, said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI.

Yono SBI is a big leap forward for improving digitization of financial and lifestyle services in the country. It is the first digital banking platform to offer customized products and services from 85 e-commerce players by leveraging analytics. YONO can be accessed through Android and iOS powered mobile phones, and on the web through a browser, allowing for a seamless omni-channel customer experience.

