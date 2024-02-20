Scandron receives India’s first logistics drone type-certification from the DGCA

Scandron Pvt. Ltd. becomes the first company in India to receive a DGCA Type Certification for Logistics Drone, the CargoMax 500HE. This historic milestone the achievement demonstrates Scandron’s commitment to technological innovation with drones and its commitment to ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements to ensure safe drone operations.

With this certification, Scandron is uniquely positioned to revolutionise logistics and supply chain management, enabling efficient and timely delivery for companies that are adopting drones in their supply chain. The launch of a DGCA Type Approved Logistics Drone facilitates critical medical deliveries to remote regions, streamlines e-commerce logistics, and enhances mid and last-mile delivery. Scandron recently entered into a strategic partnership with CriticaLog India to offer comprehensive B2B and hub-to-hub drone delivery solutions across 160 Indian cities.

Receiving DGCA Type Certification for the CargoMax 500HE Logistics drone enables Scandron and Criticalog to operationalise their partnership and introduce innovative drone-based logistics solutions to the market.

This partnership leverages Scandron’s CargoMax series of logistics drones manufactured in its Bengaluru facility and CriticaLog’s expertise in logistics to enhance delivery services in various sectors, including healthcare, e-commerce, and NFO.

Commenting on successfully securing the DGCA Type Certification for the CargoMax 500HE Logistics Drone, Arjun Naik – Founder & CEO of Scandron, remarked, “We stand at the forefront of a new era in aerial logistics, and this achievement reinforces our commitment to responsible and innovative drone solutions. Along with our recently launched Command & Control Centre in Bengaluru, India, Scandron remains dedicated to developing technologies that not only meet the highest standards of safety and reliability but also contribute to the sustainable and efficient evolution of industries reliant on logistics and transportation.”

Mr. Joseph Thumma Reddy, CEO of Magellanic Cloud, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, We are thrilled to witness the unfolding potential of Scandron as a key player in the fast-developing drone industry in India. Scandron’s historic DGCA Type Certification for the CargoMax 500HE Logistics drone marks a watershed moment for Indian logistics and is uniquely positioned to revolutionise logistics and supply chain management, enabling efficient and timely delivery for companies seeking drone delivery services”.

According to the 2021 Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, drones require Unique Identity Numbers (UIN) for operation in Indian airspace. The DGCA-type certification, granted under the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CSUAS) follows stringent testing at accredited labs to ensure the safety, security, and reliability of UAVs through material, environmental, and operational assessments