Schneider Electric collaborates with water resources department, maharashtra for efficient water management

Schneider Electric announced its collaboration with Water Resources Department, Maharashtra to sensitize officials on modernising water and wastewater (WWW) management using the latest digital technologies. This partnership is a continuation to Schneider Electric’s support to the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s efforts to accelerate the technology adoption for sustainable water management in India.

India, a country grappling with a staggering ~40% water loss due to leaks, is confronting significant strain on its water table, posing a threat to its economic advancement. In response to this pressing challenge, Schneider Electric has made its mission to confront the complexities of water management and address the urgent need for fostering sustainability, efficiency, and resilience in the water sector.

With this strategic partnership with the Government of Maharashtra, Schneider Electric has reaffirmed its commitment to championing responsible water management. As part of this collaboration, the company aims to drive awareness among stakeholders, encouraging the adoption of innovative digital technologies to elevate efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in water management processes.

Schneider Electric’s end-to-end IoT platform, EcoStruxure, offers real-time data, analytics, and professional services to increase water consumption efficiency, decrease leaks, and optimize water distribution. EcoStruxure also offers advanced diagnostics and seamless IT/OT integration to future-proof operations.

The event was attended by key dignitaries including Sanjay Khandare, IAS, Principal Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation Department, Government of Maharashtra, Sanjay Belsare, Secretary, Project Coordination, Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra and Aman Mittal, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation Department, Government of Maharashtra. These dignitaries gathered to discuss the pressing need to embrace digital technologies in the facilitation of a more sustainable water network.

“Integrating digital solutions into water management practices can lead to more efficient, resilient, and sustainable use of water as well as energy resources, thereby addressing the growing challenges posed by factors such as population growth, urbanisation, and climate change”, said Sanjay Belsare, IAS, Secretary- CAD, Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra.

Emphasizing the significance of digital solutions for effective water management during a keynote address Aman Mittal, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation Department, Government of Maharashtra suggests a creation of mass awareness about the true potential of digital technologies, that is critical to address issues related to water resources. Digital solutions encompass various technologies such as data analytics, IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, remote monitoring systems, and predictive modelling algorithms. AI and machine learning algorithms can analyse water-related data to improve water distribution, predict droughts or floods, and make better water management decisions. Drone images and remote sensing could help map traditional water bodies, assess their health, and identify replenishment or restoration needs. Also, Chatbots and solutions built around them could serve as virtual water conservation aides, offering personalised advice and raising awareness about the judicious use of water and resources.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Kakru, Vice President – Industrial Automation, Greater India at Schneider Electric, said, “At Schneider Electric, we strongly believe that India’s journey toward water conservation and innovation is crucial for realizing its developmental aspirations. The significance of water in our progress cannot be overstated, and the impact of leakage on our water resources and energy usage cannot be ignored. Water conservation directly translates to energy conservation and secures our future. Through our collaboration with Water Resources Department, Maharashtra, Schneider Electric is committed to engaging stakeholders in breaking the cycle of waste and establishing a circular system for efficient energy and water management. Together, we are dedicated to maximising the value of every drop, driving innovation to combat energy and water wastage, and paving the way for a more sustainable future.”

Schneider Electric has also collaborated with the Ministry of Jal Shakti to prepare a skill development program that empowers eco-warriors to become proficient in using next-gen technology. The curriculum focuses on technologies in water governance, efficient operations, management of water and wastewater treatment plants, sustainable water management, technology for water conservation, and efficient desalination processes using digital technologies.